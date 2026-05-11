Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 11 May, Armenia. Russia’s harsh reaction to Armenia’s intensified dialogue with its European partners
● An official campaigning period has begun in Armenia ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7. The Central Election Commission has registered 19 political forces to participate in the vote.
● Armenian citizens permanently residing abroad will be able to participate in the June 7 parliamentary elections only by traveling to Armenia, as there will be no voting at polling stations located in embassies or consulates. Central Election Commission spokesperson Seda Ghukasyan recalled that this practice was introduced through amendments to the electoral code adopted in 2012. Exceptions apply to diplomats, military personnel on long-term assignments or studying abroad, as well as their family members. Electronic voting is предусмотрено for them.
● Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Armenia’s plans to join the European Union require special consideration. It would be logical for Armenia to hold a referendum on whether the country wants to be a member of the EU or the EAEU (the Russia-led economic union).” Here is an analytical review: “Russia’s harsh reaction to Armenia’s intensified dialogue with its European partners.”
● “How will Armenia’s authorities explain to Russia the statements made by Zelensky in Yerevan?” — this question was raised by former president Robert Kocharyan, who is widely regarded as a pro-Russian politician. The President of Ukraine took part in the European Political Community summit held in Yerevan on May 4–5. In his speech, he spoke, among other things, about the need to continue pressure on Russia in order to stop its war in Ukraine. Kocharyan has been nominated as a candidate for prime minister by the opposition Armenia bloc, which is running in the June 7 parliamentary elections as an alliance of two parties: Dashnaktsutyun and Revived Armenia. At a meeting with voters, Kocharyan said that during his presidency (1998–2008) he pursued a complementary foreign policy. “One should not play on the contradictions between superpowers. It ends badly. Saakashvili did that. We never did. Major powers, despite their disagreements, also have points of convergence. That was the basis of our relations with Russia, the United States, and the EU,” Kocharyan said.
● Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that he “sees nothing improper in handshakes between Armenia’s leadership and politicians unfriendly to Russia in Yerevan.” “At international summits everyone greets each other. There is nothing improper in that. And the war in Ukraine is not Armenia’s war,” Peskov said.
● Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan commented on the problem that undelimited sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border could create for the transit “Trump Route” (TRIPP). The route will run from Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhichevan through Armenian territory. “When it becomes necessary to specify the crossings connected with this route, we will delimit those sections separately. It will not be a labor-intensive process,” Grigoryan said.
● Mher Grigoryan also rejected Russia’s claim that the trilateral Yerevan-Baku-Moscow agreements include issues related to the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. “Issues connected with the unblocking of transit routes were indeed discussed in the trilateral working format between the deputy prime ministers. But the mandate of this working group was limited exclusively to unblocking issues. We never discussed delimitation in any trilateral format,” Grigoryan said.
● Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: “We never had the intention of destroying Armenia or taking away its independence. But European observers are still stationed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and behave as if they are protecting Armenia from us. There is no need to protect it from us. We have already achieved what we wanted.”
● The parade marking First Republic Day on May 28 will serve as a report to society on the work accomplished, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said, promising to display “all the weapons and military equipment that we have acquired but have not yet shown.”
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Péter Magyar on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Hungary. “My best wishes for success in your important mission. We are ready to strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Hungary,” Pashinyan wrote on X.
● The participation of Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who holds the status of president-in-exile, in the European Political Community summit in Armenia was under threat of disruption, according to her adviser Denis Kuchinsky. According to him, the Belarusian authorities attempted to use the interstate wanted-person mechanism under which Tsikhanouskaya has been declared wanted in order to prevent her participation in the forum. For security reasons, Kuchinsky declined to comment on the specific response measures taken by the Armenian authorities.
● Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II visited Russian dollar billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is under house arrest in Yerevan on charges related to calls for the overthrow of state power. What was discussed has not been disclosed. It is only known that Garegin II wished him endurance and strength.
● The sacred flag of the shrine of the Iranian Imam Reza was brought to the historic Blue Mosque in Yerevan during a ceremony held as part of the “Under the Shade of the Sun” program dedicated to the ten-day Karamat celebrations, the Iranian agency Tasnim News Agency reports. Iranian Ambassador Khalil Shirgolami stated that “the cultural and spiritual status of Astan Quds Razavi serves as a center of Iran’s soft power.”
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Monday, 11 May, Azerbaijan.
● Over the weekend, the 103rd birthday of national leader Heydar Aliyev — the father of the country’s current president — was widely celebrated across Azerbaijan.
● President Ilham Aliyev: “We know that in Armenia’s political sphere there are enough circles that live with hatred toward the Azerbaijani people and state. If they come to power, the Armenian people will face major troubles. We liberated our lands from the occupiers by shedding blood. We demonstrated willpower, professionalism, high moral standards, and dignity both on the battlefield and in the political arena. That is why respect for Azerbaijan today has increased perhaps dozens of times compared to the previous period. But as long as there are political forces in Armenian society that live with hatred toward Azerbaijan, we must remain vigilant.”
● Ilham Aliyev: “If Azerbaijan had not wanted peace, there would be no peace. If we wished, we could carry out any military operation anywhere. The leadership of Armenia knows this, and so do those standing behind it. No matter how much support they receive, they know they have no chance against our strength — they are helpless. Some foreign leaders who today visit Armenia and pretend to be heroes were also in power in their countries in 2020 — so why did they not come then and help Armenia? All they are engaged in is empty talk, which is why their approval ratings in their own countries are 10–15 percent. Now they claim they have supposedly saved Armenia from us.”
● Ilham Aliyev: “We never had any intention of destroying Armenia or taking away its independence. Today, so-called European observers are still standing guard on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. I said back then as well: if we fired even once, they would run away instantly and not a trace of them would remain there. But they behave as though they are protecting Armenia from us. Armenia does not need protection from us. We have already achieved what we wanted.”
● Ilham Aliyev: “The countries whose representatives co-chaired the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict wanted to stop Azerbaijan for their own reasons. During the 44 days of the second Karabakh war in the autumn of 2020, pressure was repeatedly exerted on us. And these are nuclear powers, permanent members of the UN Security Council. Each of them bent over backwards to make this occupation permanent and use it as an instrument. But we expelled the enemy from our lands and restored our territorial integrity. Before that, we had built a strong economy, a strong army, and effectively managed to pull Azerbaijan out of international isolation.”
● Ilham Aliyev met with families who moved into the first residential complex in the city of Zangilan, which was liberated from occupation by Armenian forces during the second Karabakh war. Aliyev personally handed apartment keys to the families.
● Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: “Work within the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is continuing. This is not a process that can be completed in a short period of time. There are many technical issues involved, and the work is ongoing. During the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to Armenia on April 29, three documents were agreed upon that define the procedure and regulations for further work.”
● The European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights held hearings on Azerbaijan. Journalist Leyla Mustafayeva and lawyer Samad Rahimli spoke at the session. “Repression in Azerbaijan intensified after the European Parliament adopted a resolution in December last year protesting the long prison sentences handed down to activist Bahruz Samadov and researcher of Talysh ethnic issues in Azerbaijan Igbal Abilov,” said Leyla Mustafayeva, editor-in-chief of the Berlin-based exile media outlet Gazetci. “Since the end of 2023, the Azerbaijani government has launched an unprecedented wave of repression against civil society. The number of political prisoners has reached approximately 400 people. Four months have passed since the European Parliament demanded the release of Samadov and Abilov, but both remain in prison,” Leyla Mustafayeva said.
● Azerbaijan sent another shipment to Armenia — 16 railcars of diesel fuel with a total volume of 986 tons. To date, more than 9,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. Also ready for shipment to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan are six railcars of fertilizer weighing a total of 402 tons and four railcars of grain weighing a total of 276 tons. Earlier, more than 27,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat had already been delivered to Armenia along this route.
● Today, the second stage of the Azerbaijani cycling race “Baku–Khankendi” will take place. The distance is 193.2 kilometers. The route starts in Baku, passes through Shamakhi, and finishes in Ismayilli. The five-stage race holds category 2.1 status from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), with 24 teams from 20 countries participating. The first stage took place over the weekend, and the winner was Belarusian cyclist Alexey Shnirko, representing the Chinese team Li-Ning Star. The race will conclude on May 14, with the final stage taking place in Khankendi in Karabakh. The prize fund exceeds 50,000 euros.
Photo bt İltun Huseynli
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 4-8 May, 2026