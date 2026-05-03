Yerevan welcomes European Political Community summit participants. Photos, video

EPC summit in Armenia participants

At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, planes carrying high-ranking participants of the European Political Community summit are landing roughly every half hour. The 8th EPC summit will begin its work on Monday, May 4. In total, up to 50 high-level delegations are expected to participate, including heads of state and government, as well as representatives of international organizations.

The European Political Community was created in 2022 on the initiative of the President of France. The goal of this platform is political coordination and dialogue between European countries, including EU member states and non-EU countries, in order to strengthen security and cooperation. The community includes 27 EU member states, the United Kingdom, and 19 non-EU countries.

“Relations between the European Union and Armenia have become closer than ever. Our cooperation is based on shared values, a shared vision of the future, and clear respect for Armenia’s sovereign right to choose its partners. The EU supports Armenia by helping strengthen security, prosperity, and stability, which will bring tangible results for the people of Armenia,” said the head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, on the eve of the summit.

Full details below on arrivals in Yerevan and meetings already held in the government with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament is welcoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Who has already arrived in Yerevan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is already in Yerevan.

Until the very last moment, it was unclear whether the Ukrainian president would travel to Armenia. Meanwhile, Armenia’s pro-Russian opposition had warned the authorities about “negative consequences” for Armenia.

When asked whether Zelensky had been invited and whether his participation in the summit could be expected, the Armenian prime minister said at his latest briefing that he was expecting the Ukrainian president, and that invitations had been sent to all participating countries of the European Political Community (EPC).

By the time of publication, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had also arrived in Yerevan. Notably, he is the first non-European leader to take part in the meeting as a guest since the creation of this European format.

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament is welcoming Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Already in the Armenian capital are:

Moldovan President Maia Sandu ,

, Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas,

Romanian President Nicușor Dan ,

, Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden,

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu,

Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas,

Prince Albert II of Monaco,

of Monaco, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo,

Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut,

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ,

, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš ,

, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre ,

, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever ,

, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti,

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze ,

, Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora,

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin,

and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović.

By the evening, the European Union delegation had also arrived. It includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

It is known that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not participate in the summit in Yerevan. Germany will be represented by the President of France.

Government meetings and document signing

Some of the guests have already met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the government building, including Prime Minister of Lithuania Inga Ruginienė and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu also met with Nikol Pashinyan. The meeting focused on the development of cooperation and the regional agenda.

The Armenian Prime Minister’s office reported that special emphasis was placed on the importance of programs aimed at strengthening Armenia’s capacities and projects related to the unblocking of communications.

Sinirlioğlu highlighted the stability and progress observed in Armenia, as well as the high level of international interest in the summit.

A photo of Pashinyan with Sinirlioğlu, which the Armenian prime minister published in X

Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova and the Armenian prime minister have already signed a joint declaration on a strategic partnership between the two countries.

A meeting between Pashinyan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also took place at the government building. This is the first official visit by a Canadian prime minister to Armenia in nearly a decade.

The Pashinyan–Carney meeting

The French president’s visit will not be limited to the summit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Armenia together with his wife.

Notably, he is visiting not only to take part in the EPC summit.

This is Macron’s first state visit to Armenia.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry believes it will become “an important milestone,” as the strategic nature of relations between the two countries will finally be formally documented. A strategic partnership agreement between the countries is expected to be signed.

Experts say that Armenia–France relations have long corresponded to this status.

As part of his visit, the French president will also travel to the city of Gyumri, where he will attend the large-scale concert “Musical Bridge: Armenia – France.”

This is Macron’s first state visit to Armenia

What the summit participants will discuss

According to the official EPC website, discussions in Yerevan will focus on strengthening the resilience of democracies, developing transport infrastructure, and enhancing economic and energy security, as well as decision-making in a changing security environment:

“Participants will exchange ideas on how closer cooperation and coordinated action can help create a more resilient, secure, and united European space.”

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the summit will address “the most important topics” – from hybrid threats and democratic resilience to connectivity and energy issues.

He said it is a great honor for Armenia to host the summit and “play an active role in shaping Europe’s future”:

“For Armenia, this summit is not only an important milestone in cooperation with European partners, but also an opportunity to reaffirm our firm and unwavering commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.”

Guests are walking around Yerevan and visiting museums

A delegation led by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas also visited the site.

The President of Greece lays flowers at the eternal flame at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial

A delegation led by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Armenian journalists also spotted Anita Anand walking in central Yerevan.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova, together with members of the Bulgarian delegation, visited a Yerevan school named after the renowned Bulgarian poet Peyo Yavorov.

The Bulgarian delegation at a school in Yerevan

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