Georgian PM Kobakhidze meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the 8th summit of the European Political Community.

According to the Georgian government, the meeting took place at Ukraine’s initiative. The talks focused on bilateral relations.

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also attended.

A separate meeting was also held at the level of foreign ministers. The discussions covered a broader range of issues.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the talks addressed both bilateral relations and regional and international developments. This included issues of European integration and the role of the European Union in global politics.

He said particular attention was paid to the prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation. The sides also agreed to continue communication in the future.

On 4–5 May, the Armenian capital Yerevan is hosting the 8th summit of the European Political Community. Around 50 leaders of political and international organisations have gathered in the city. The summit is held under the motto “Building the future: unity and resilience in Europe”.

Irakli Kobakhidze meets Zelensky in Yerevan