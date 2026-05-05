Former press secretary to Bidzina Ivanishvili detained on spying charges

According to pro-government TV channel Rustavi 2, Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has detained Giorgi Udzilauri on suspicion of espionage. He is a former head of public relations at Cartu Group, a business group owned by ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The channel reports that Udzilauri had until recently headed a department at the Investigative Service of the Finance Ministry and is suspected of spying for a European state.

What the Stait Security says

According to Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG), the suspect used his current position, as well as previous roles and personal connections across various institutions, to systematically obtain information for a foreign state.

The agency says Udzilauri maintained regular covert contacts with a representative of a foreign intelligence service. Meetings were arranged using encrypted communication channels and held at various locations under pre-agreed conditions. Information was passed both in person and electronically.

The SSG alleges that the material shared included classified information of various types, including details on ongoing political and economic processes in Georgia, the situation within law enforcement and security agencies, and issues related to ethnic and religious minorities.

Investigators also say the suspect worked on creating information platforms aimed at gathering additional data by involving media representatives, including at the regional level.

The SSG adds that Udzilauri carried out these activities for financial gain.

The case is being investigated under Article 314, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, which carries a prison sentence of eight to 12 years.

Bidzina Ivanishvili and Giorgi Udzilauri, 2013

Press secretary to Bidzina Ivanishvili’s holding company