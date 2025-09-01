Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, September 1, Azerbaijan. Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed support for Azerbaijan’s accession to the SCO
● The President of Azerbaijan is taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting, which begins today in Tianjin, China. Among the main events of the forum is the presentation of two new major structures: the Universal Center for Combating Security Challenges and Threats, and the SCO Center for Countering Drugs. A number of documents are expected to be signed, including the SCO Development Strategy until 2035.
China has timed the forum to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people in the War of Resistance against Japanese aggression and World War II.
● During a personal meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Tianjin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed support for Azerbaijan’s accession to the SCO. “China is ready to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan on a multilateral basis to protect the common interests of the Global South and to contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity,” Xi Jinping said.
Currently, Azerbaijan has the status of a dialogue partner in the SCO, but has applied for observer status.
● Following their personal meeting in Tianjin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.
● The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a bilateral meeting in Tianjin.
● Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Initially, this meeting was not listed on the schedule reported to journalists by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The state news agency TASS quoted Putin as saying at the meeting: “I am glad to have the opportunity to talk with him, as there are many issues to discuss, both bilateral and regional.” TASS also reported Pashinyan’s words: “I greatly value the partnership that has developed between us. […] I am glad about our personal dialogue, and, of course, the very active dialogue between our brotherly countries.”
● During his visit to China, Ilham Aliyev held a series of meetings with heads of local corporations involved in major international projects with Azerbaijan, including the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.
According to the state agency AzerTac, these included:
- • CCCC (China Communications Construction Company) – to participate in the second phase of construction of the Baku International Sea Port.
- • Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co. – creating a solar panel production facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone in Azerbaijan, with most of the output planned for export to global markets.
- • China Electronics Technology Group Corporation – planned cooperation in the development of the digital economy and cybersecurity.
- • Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (Energy China) – a close business partner of SOCAR, with plans to cooperate on solar and offshore wind power plants in Azerbaijan, wastewater treatment and reuse projects, and joint construction of photovoltaic panels in water reservoirs.
● A memorandum of understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and China’s Xinhua news agency.
● A group of Azerbaijani women held a symbolic action at the “Broken Chair” monument in central Geneva to draw attention to the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing during the First and Second Karabakh wars and in incidents over more than 30 years of conflict (video below). Elderly women silently sat holding boxes with photos and personal belongings of those still awaited by their families.
“We still hope for the help of international organizations, which have not made sufficient efforts to determine the fate of our loved ones who went missing as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan,” the participants said.
The 12 metres “Broken Chair” monument was installed in front of the UN’s European headquarters in Geneva in 1993. Initially, it was dedicated to the fight against landmines and cluster bombs — a serious issue also for Azerbaijan, where clearance of large numbers of mines and unexploded ordnance continues in Karabakh and adjacent areas. Over time, the monument has become a symbolic reminder of all civilian victims of armed conflicts.
● More than 100 volunteers took part in a large-scale coastal cleanup in Bilgah on Sunday. About five tons of waste were collected and sent for recycling at the specialized enterprise Temiz Sheher. The event was organized by the IDEA Public Union, led by President Aliyev’s daughter Leyla Aliyeva (Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation). She and her sister Arzu Aliyeva (head of the Baku Media Center) also took part in the work alongside volunteers.
● Dusty winds began Sunday evening in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. The concentration of dust in the air exceeded the norm by 1.8–2 times, according to the environmental pollution monitoring group. The winds are expected to continue for two days.
