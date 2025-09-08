Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, September 8, Azerbaijan. Luke Coffey: “The construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline perfectly fits into the U.S. foreign policy agenda, including the ‘Trump Route’
● “The construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline perfectly fits into the U.S. foreign policy agenda, including the ‘Trump Route’ (TRIPP), which will connect Europe with Central Asia via the South Caucasus,” writes Hudson Institute fellow Luke Coffey.
The “Trump Route” is a road project designed to link Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory, with the participation of American companies. The leaders of the three countries agreed on this transit project during a historic summit in Washington on August 8.
Coffey drew historical parallels with the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, whose construction was supported by U.S. President Clinton in the 1990s. “Donald Trump is helping Europe reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies, opening new markets for American energy companies cut off from Russia by sanctions, and strengthening U.S. ties with regional partners seeking integration with the West. For many years, Moscow and Tehran have resorted to diplomatic and political pressure to block the Trans-Caspian pipeline […] fearing loss of market share and political influence. The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan after his successful trip to Washington was no coincidence. It was a continuation of promoting the Trans-Caspian pipeline initiative. […] “Connecting this country to global energy flows would mark a strategic shift,” writes Coffey.
● Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov is on a visit to Qatar, where he is discussing prospects for expanding business cooperation.
● Azerbaijan and Argentina signed a protocol on trade and economic cooperation in Buenos Aires. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev.
● “Twenty-eight mass graves have so far been discovered in Azerbaijani territories liberated after 30 years of occupation by Armenian forces,” the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons reported. The remains of 218 people have been found, 60 of whom have been identified, with the remains handed over to their families.
● The state news agency AZERTAC has published a report from Karabakh, where in the regional capital Khankendi the building of the so-called “Ministry of Foreign Affairs” of the former self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) is being demolished. “The demolition of this building has symbolic significance, as for many years it was presented as one of the main symbols of the separatists. Pro-Armenian foreign politicians who visited the occupied territories came here, and illegal accreditation of foreign journalists was carried out. All this was a sign of disrespect for Azerbaijan’s state sovereignty,” AZERTAC wrote. In its place, by early 2027, a new three-storey administrative building will be constructed for the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the Karabakh region. Below are photos of the former “NKR MFA” building and the project of the new office building.
● In six districts of Istanbul, all mass events and rallies have been banned until September 11, including press conferences, festivities, the opening of stands, etc. The reason for this decision was not specified.
● Azerbaijan’s women’s 3×3 basketball team reached the European Cup final for the first time in Copenhagen, defeating Spain in the semifinal 17:12.
Monday, September 8, Armenia.
● Yerevan has confirmed an upcoming meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey. Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç will hold talks in the coming days as part of the normalization process, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry announced.
● Russian dollar billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is under arrest in Armenia, has filed a defamation lawsuit against pro-government activist David Kalashyan. The activist had previously posted on social media about “loud revelations” and alleged “lawlessness” in the activities of Karapetyan’s company, Tashir Group. The billionaire is demanding a retraction and compensation of \$15,000 in dram equivalent. Karapetyan was arrested on charges of calling for the seizure of power and recently announced plans to establish a new political party.
● “Yesterday I found a new friend”: Portugal football captain Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video on social media with Ruben, an Armenian boy who accompanied him onto the pitch before the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Armenia. The boy has speech and hearing difficulties and plays inclusive football. Meeting Ronaldo was his dream. “I hope everyone can fulfill their dream,” Ronaldo wrote under the video.
● Vladimir Putin congratulated the Union of Armenians of Russia on its 25th anniversary.
● Armenian grandmaster Robert Hovhannisyan scored two consecutive victories at the major international chess tournament “Grand Swiss” in Samarkand. In the third round, Hovhannisyan defeated Slovenia’s Vladimir Fedoseev, who ranks 21st in the updated FIDE ratings.
