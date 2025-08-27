Opinion: "Full-scale repression has begun in Georgia"

Freezing of NGO accounts in Georgia

A member of the Social Democracy movement, constitutionalist Vakhtang Menabde, comments on the court’s decision to freeze the bank accounts of several NGOs in Georgia.

He explains that the case is very serious.

The investigation into these organizations is being conducted under at least three grave criminal charges, including treason.

The Tbilisi City Court has granted the prosecutor’s request to freeze the bank accounts of a number of non-governmental organizations. According to the statement, the case concerns a prosecution investigation into “sabotage, attempted sabotage under aggravating circumstances, collaboration with a foreign organization or an organization under foreign control engaged in hostile activities, as well as the mobilization of funds for activities directed against the constitutional order and the foundations of Georgia’s national security.” It is alleged that these NGOs supposedly “equipped” participants of protest rallies and incited them to violence.

The accounts of the following NGOs have been frozen: Civil Society Foundation

International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED)

Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI)

Defenders of Democracy

Georgian Democratic Initiative

Sapari

Centre for Social Justice

Vakhtang Menabde: What the criminal charges mean and what the NGOs face

“The article on treason provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, or even life.

Other charges under which these NGOs are being investigated also carry lengthy prison terms.

In particular, these include:

Sabotage (Article 318):

Obstructing the normal functioning of the state with the aim of weakening it – 2 to 4 years;

Damaging a building, equipment, or a special-purpose facility with the same aim – 5 to 10 years;

The same act committed with an explosion, arson, or causing harm to a person’s health – 10 to 20 years, or life imprisonment.

Collaboration with a foreign organization or an organization under foreign control engaged in hostile activities (Article 319):

Collaboration aimed at undermining the state interests of Georgia, if it does not fall under Article 318 – 7 to 15 years.

Financing activities directed against the constitutional order and the foundations of Georgia’s national security (Article 321, Part 1):

Collecting funds with the knowledge that they may be used to commit crimes under Articles 318 or 319 – 6 to 10 years;

The same act, if committed by an organized group or repeatedly — 10 to 15 years; if it resulted in grave consequences – 15 to 20 years.

The prosecution accuses seven organizations of committing the most serious offenses under these articles.

In its public statement, the prosecution wrote that these organizations:

called on the population to disobey and resist;

provided financial protection to individuals involved in violent actions and their families;

used funds to purchase special equipment.

It seems the regime is moving to a new level — this is no longer political persecution, but full-scale repression.”

