Azerbaijan jails peace activist for 15 years: "This isn’t just Bahruz’s arrest – it’s a portrait of the regime"

Azerbaijan jails peaceful activist for 15 years

Azerbaijani political researcher, peace activist and PhD student Bahruz Samadov has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of high treason. According to his lawyer, the charges were not proven in court.

The verdict was handed down on 23 June by the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The state prosecutor had earlier demanded a 16-year sentence. Ahead of the ruling, Samadov launched a hunger strike in protest at his detention and later attempted to take his own life.

His grandmother, Zibeida Osmanova, told Meydan TV that he was saved at the last moment by a fellow inmate.

Born in 1995 in Baku, Samadov is a PhD candidate in political science at Charles University. In recent years, he became known for his peaceful stance on Azerbaijan’s political system, growing authoritarianism, and the Karabakh conflict. His work has been published by international outlets including OC Media, Eurasianet, openDemocracy and IWPR.

Since 2020, due to his anti-war views on Karabakh and support for peace and coexistence, Azerbaijani state media have labelled him a “traitor” and “pro-Armenian.”

Samadov was detained by officers of the State Security Service in August 2024. According to his family, a search was carried out at his home during the arrest, and his computer and personal documents were confiscated. The family was unable to contact him for two days following his detention.

The Sabail District Court in Baku opened a criminal case against him under Article 274 of the Criminal Code (high treason) and ordered four months of pre-trial detention. Samadov denied the charges and stated that, despite accusations of collaborating with Armenian intelligence, no evidence had been presented.

The activist said he was being punished for writing articles calling for peace and opposing the war. He also reported being subjected to both psychological and physical pressure while in custody at the State Security Service.

“The Aliyev regime is hostile not only to free thought, but to peace itself”

The arrest of Bahruz Samadov has been condemned by several local and international organisations. The Czech Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the case, while Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European External Action Service, said Brussels is closely monitoring the situation. Freedom House has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop the criminal charges against Samadov.

Sevinj Samedzade | photo: social media

Feminist and peace activist Sevinj Samedzade wrote about Bahruz Samadov in a social media post:

“His crime is not espionage. Not sabotage. He said ‘no’ to war.”

According to Samedzade, Bahruz is being punished for believing in peace.

“This isn’t just about Bahruz. It’s about the entire system. The Aliyev regime is an enemy not only of free thought, but of peace itself,” she said.

Samedzade also criticised the Azerbaijani government’s role in international affairs. She argued that by selling oil to Israel, the country indirectly supports the war in Gaza; by providing Russia with logistical access, it indirectly contributes to the war in Ukraine; and by keeping its internal borders closed, it forces its own people deeper into poverty.

In conclusion…

The arrest of Bahruz Samadov is not just the imprisonment of a young scholar — it is a warning to those who write, ask questions, and advocate for peace. But history shows that fear is short-lived, and silence is always eventually broken.