“US is not paying enough attention to Georgia”: Georgian president’s letter to Donald Trump

Mikheil Kavelashvili, Georgia’s president from the ruling Georgian Dream party, has addressed an open letter to US president Donald Trump, saying Washington is not paying enough attention to Georgia. He added that against the backdrop of the “complete alignment of values between the two governments,” this neglect comes as a surprise to the Georgian public.

“First of all, I would like to express my deep respect for you as the leader chosen by the American people. I once again express the hope that your presidency will strengthen the United States, bring greater prosperity to the American people, and promote peace, stability and well-being across the world.

As the Georgian government has repeatedly stated, restarting relations with the United States and renewing the strategic partnership between our two countries from a clean slate is one of Georgia’s main foreign policy priorities.

Let me remind you that this strategic partnership was cut off by President Biden’s administration after your election as president of the United States, just weeks before your inauguration, as part of the unfair, harsh and aggressive policy pursued by the previous administration towards several sovereign states.

Against this background, it is regrettable to note again that your administration is not paying proper attention to Georgia, which, given the full alignment of values between the two governments, is puzzling to Georgian society. The issues your administration is now focused on were discussed years ago by Georgia’s ruling team.

However, despite this shared outlook, paradoxically, instead of your administration, what continues to operate in Georgia is the ‘deep state’, which, using the same rigid methods developed by USAID, NED and other such organisations, keeps trying to destabilise the situation and undermine peace in Georgia.

Fortunately, the Georgian people have never been more united in resisting the ‘deep state’, as they have repeatedly shown over the past four years. Four attempted revolutions organised by the ‘deep state’ in Georgia were prevented – above all thanks to the wisdom, experience and determination of the Georgian people.

It is noteworthy that within a few months of your presidency you have built close ties with all of Georgia’s neighbours: you successfully brokered a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, are actively cooperating with Turkey’s government, and even restored a partnership with Vladimir Putin. Yet in this context your administration says nothing about Georgia, which, as I have already mentioned, surprises the Georgian public.

It is said that in recent months you have changed half the world. However, everyone naturally views events from their own perspective, and since your administration is not paying proper attention to our country, this passivity raises doubts and questions among the Georgian people about how genuine and independent your administration’s actions really are in strengthening peace in the region. Georgian society is concerned about the dominance in Georgia of the ‘deep state’, which is oriented towards war and disorder, while your administration, unfortunately, passively watches on.

I remain hopeful that your administration’s attitude towards Georgia will change. It is important for the Georgian people to associate the United States not with the ‘deep state’ but with a strong American president; not with constant attempts to disrupt and destabilise peace, but with peace and stability; not with gender and LGBT propaganda, but with respect for traditional values.

As president of Georgia, I am personally ready to do everything possible to help implement the stated goal of the Georgian government – to restore the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States from a clean slate, with a clear roadmap. A necessary condition for achieving this goal is for your administration to adopt a fair and attentive approach towards the Georgian state and the Georgian people,” the open letter said.

This is not the first time Georgian Dream has sent a letter to the US president. Former US ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan told Radio Liberty that Georgian Dream had passed her a letter for the Trump administration which she described as “threatening, offensive, frivolous and extremely poorly received in Washington.”

Earlier, Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze sent an open letter to US president Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance, noting that until now there had been no communication at the highest level between the Georgian and US governments.

The letter also stressed it was “unclear” why US sanctions remain in place against Georgia’s deputy prime minister and other government officials who, it said, had effectively suppressed a “planned and USAID-funded attempt at revolution” and “violence” from the Biden administration.

