Georgia hands down sentences to protesters. Russian citizen jailed for 8 years and 6 months

Sentences for political prisoners in Georgia

Judge Tamar Mchedlishvili sentenced eight people detained during the pro-European protests to prison terms. Three were given two years and six months, while five received two years.

Russian citizen Anton Chechin, who was also detained during the protests, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. The ruling was handed down by judge Jvebe Nachkebia.

Vasil Kadzelashvili, Vephkhia Kasradze and Zviad Tsetskhladze were sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

They were initially charged under article 225, part 1 of Georgia’s criminal code – organising and leading group violence.

Judge Tamar Mchedlishvili later reclassified the charge under article 226, which covers organising or taking part in mass unrest.

Insaf Aliev, Tornike Goshadze, Nikoloz Javakhishvili, Irakli Miminoshvili and Giorgi Gorgadze were sentenced to two years in prison.

They were charged under article 225, part 2 of Georgia’s criminal code, which covers participation in group violence.

Russian citizen Anton Chechin, an active participant in the pro-European protests, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. He was arrested on 3 December 2024 and charged under article 260, part 6 of the criminal code, which deals with the acquisition and possession of narcotics in particularly large quantities.

Comment

Tamta Mikeladze, director of the Centre for Social Justice, said: “The sentence in Anton Chechin’s case is extremely harsh. Chechin himself has said that Russia’s interests and demands may be behind it. I hope he will not be extradited to Russia. We will pursue a separate legal case on this.”

She added: “Between 2017 and July 2022, the Russian Federation made 33 requests to Georgia for the extradition of its citizens, and in 29 cases – around 90% – Georgia granted them. For example, four people were extradited in 2018, 12 in 2019, nine in 2020 and four in 2021.

Since 2022 the justice ministry has not provided us with data, so we do not know the current trend. One of the clearest forms of cooperation between Georgian Dream and Russia can be seen precisely in the sphere of criminal justice.”