US Helsinki Commission to discuss Georgia’s anti-American turn

Helsinki Commission on Georgia’s anti-American turn

On 10 September 2025, the US Helsinki Commission will hold a hearing titled “From partner to problem: Georgia’s anti-American turn.” The session will take place in the US Capitol in Washington and will be broadcast live.

According to the commission, the ruling Georgian Dream party is steering the country back under Russia’s influence, strengthening ties with China and other US rivals, and threatening American interests in the region. The document notes that Georgian Dream has weakened state institutions, undermined the country’s sovereignty, encouraged Chinese investment while blocking US companies from joining the “Middle Corridor” project [a trade route running through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye to Europe — JAMnews].

The commission also highlights the persecution of opposition groups in Georgia and the use of force against peaceful protesters. The hearings will examine the global consequences of Georgia’s drift towards authoritarianism and potential US responses, including the bipartisan MEGOBARI initiative.

The US House of Representatives passed the MEGOBARI Act on 6 May 2025. The law authorises the US president to impose sanctions on figures linked to Georgia’s ruling regime, their supporters and family members. The sanctions include visa bans and asset freezes in the United States. Republican congressman Joe Wilson published on X a list of individuals who would be the first to face sanctions once the MEGOBARI Act takes effect. The list includes senior government officials, judges, businesspeople and Georgian Dream propagandists. The document states that “those listed are helping Bidzina Ivanishvili, the shadow ruler of Georgia, seize control of the state and place the country under the influence of China, Iran and Russia.”

“The hearings will examine the global consequences of Georgia’s shift towards authoritarianism. Invited speakers will discuss possible US policy responses, including the bipartisan MEGOBARI Act, designed to help Georgia preserve its independence and maintain its long-standing, mutually beneficial ties with the United States,” the commission’s press release said.

The invited speakers are:

● Salome Zourabichvili, Georgia’s fifth president

● Tinatin Khidasheli, former defence minister

● Luke Coffey, senior fellow at the Hudson Institut

