Poll: 51% of Georgians would blame Georgian Dream if EU lifts visa-free travel

EU-Georgia visa-free regime

According to a survey by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC), if the EU scraps Georgia’s visa-free regime, 51% of respondents would blame Georgian Dream and its leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Only 13% would hold the EU responsible, while 5% would blame the opposition.

The poll also found that 78% of Georgians believe losing visa-free travel with the EU would harm the country’s citizens.

“Although young people, women and residents of the capital are more likely to say that ending visa-free travel would be a negative factor for Georgian citizens, public opinion on the issue is largely unanimous, with no major differences between demographic groups,” the survey noted.

According to the study, public support for Georgia’s EU membership remains high, with 78% of respondents in favour of joining the bloc.

Support is even stronger among young people aged 18–34, at 86%. Backing for EU integration is slightly lower in older groups but still overwhelming: 76% among those aged 35–54 and 71% among those over 55. Support is higher in the capital than in the regions, while views are almost identical between men and women.

The telephone survey was conducted by CRRC for the Civil Society Foundation with financial support from the EU to assess public attitudes towards the European Union and visa liberalisation. The poll was carried out on 8–12 August 2025 using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI). A total of 1,333 respondents were interviewed through a randomly generated sample of phone numbers. The results are representative of Georgia’s adult Georgian-speaking population, with a margin of error of 1.56%.

EU-Georgia visa-free regime