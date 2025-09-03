Protesters in Georgia sentenced to prison

Judge Nino Galustashvili has sentenced 11 participants in pro-European rallies to two years in prison.

Prosecutors had charged all 11 detainees under Article 225, part two, of Georgia’s criminal code, which covers participation in group violence and carries a sentence of four to six years in prison. Judge Galustashvili downgraded the charges to Article 226, which applies to organising or actively taking part in group actions that disturb public order.

The defendants delivered their final statements before Galustashvili announced the verdict.

Those sentenced are:

● Andro Chichinadze

● Onise Tskhadadze

● Jano Archaya

● Ruslan Sivakov

● Luka Jabua

● Guram Mirtskhulava

● Valeri Tetrashvili

● Giorgi Terishvili

● Irakli Kerashvili

● Revaz Kiknadze

● Sergei Kukharchuk

Another activist, Saba Skhvitaridze, arrested during the rallies, was also sentenced to two years in prison. He was accused of intentionally causing minor injury to Mirian Kavtaradze, head of the main investigative department of Tbilisi police. The verdict was delivered by Judge Jvabe Nachkebia.

The case against Skhvitaridze was initially opened under the article covering assault on a police officer. But on 24 July 2025, prosecutors reclassified the charges, admitting that Skhvitaridze did not know that Mirian Kavtaradze was a police officer.

Earlier, on 2 September, Judge Tamar Mchedlishvili sentenced eight people arrested during the pro-European protests to prison terms. Three of the defendants were given two years and six months, while five received two-year sentences.

Russian citizen Anton Chechin, who was also detained during the protests, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. The ruling was delivered by Judge Jvabe Nachkebia.

