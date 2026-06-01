US expects Georgia to pursue ‘forward-looking, constructive relations’

US delegation in Tbilisi

The US Embassy in Georgia has issued a statement on recent meetings in Tbilisi with representatives of the government and opposition, as well as Washington’s vision for the future of US-Georgian relations.

According to the statement, the US delegation stressed its interest in expanding commercial cooperation with Georgia and discussed “concrete steps” the Georgian government could take to achieve that goal.

Meeting with government

According to the embassy, the US delegation met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Deputy Prime Ministers Maka Bochorishvili and Mamuka Mdinaradze, as well as other government representatives, to discuss possible ways of improving bilateral relations.

The delegation conveyed the administration of President Donald Trump’s readiness for constructive, forward-looking cooperation with Georgia, the statement said. The US side stressed that a new phase in relations should be based on mutual respect between sovereign partners, shared interests and sincere dialogue.

The sides discussed areas in which, according to the embassy, US and Georgian interests may align. These included a commitment to national sovereignty, creating a fair economic environment, resilience against malign external influence and shared values.

The embassy said the delegation also expressed interest in expanding commercial cooperation with Georgia. Discussions covered improving access for US goods and investment, as well as deepening cooperation in the security and energy sectors.

At the same time, the statement noted that a sustainable strategic partnership requires conditions that would make Georgia a reliable partner. These include a favourable environment for US businesses and a stable domestic political climate that encourages opposition participation. According to the embassy, the delegation discussed specific steps with the Georgian authorities that would help achieve these goals.

Meeting with opposition

In its statement, the US Embassy also outlined the outcome of its meetings with opposition parties. According to the embassy, the delegation held “in-depth discussions” with representatives of United National Movement, Coalition for Change, Lelo for Georgia and the party of Giorgi Gakharia.

According to the statement, opposition representatives shared their concerns about the political environment that has emerged following the parliamentary elections in October 2024.

The US delegation briefed opposition representatives on its position regarding the importance of opposition participation in democratic institutions. The statement said that a functioning democracy requires a political opposition that, in cooperation with state institutions, represents the interests of the citizens who voted for it.

The embassy said that political stability and meaningful opposition representation are among the factors that make Georgia a reliable partner for US investment, security cooperation and a long-term strategic partnership.

The statement concluded by stressing that the United States remains committed to constructive relations with all serious political actors interested in the country’s stability, sovereignty and prosperity.