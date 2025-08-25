Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: latest news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
-
Monday, August 25, Azerbaijan. Zelensky thanked Azerbaijan for its support
● Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Azerbaijan for its support in response to congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. “Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are sincerely grateful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other assistance. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” his post on X read.
● “The Trump Route (TRIPP) and the Middle Corridor will be effective for companies and residents of Northern European countries with export-oriented economies,” wrote Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway, Zaur Ahmadov, in an article for the Norwegian outlet Utrop. “TRIPP will become a key part of the larger Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), linking Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia and China, while bypassing zones of geopolitical instability. Norway also has longstanding traditions of supporting peace and international cooperation. Its experience, combined with the regional integration model of the Nordic countries, could serve as inspiration for the South Caucasus,” Ahmadov wrote.
The Trump Route — Trump route for international peace and prosperity — is a road from Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave through Armenian territory. A 40 km stretch inside Armenia will be managed by a joint Armenian-American company, under an agreement reached in Washington with the participation of President Donald Trump.
● Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan plan to establish a network of wholesale distribution centers and develop sustainable trade and logistics chains. This was announced on the sidelines of the recent trilateral summit in Turkmenistan.
● A delegation from the Romanian Senate visited Karabakh, including the cities of Khankendi and Shusha. The head of the delegation, Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țîgîrlaș, told journalists about Karabakh’s great potential for tourism and industry development and proposed signing a cooperation declaration between Romania’s Maramureș region and Karabakh. The senator also invited the leaders of the Karabakh region to visit Maramureș.
● In the Azerbaijani section of the Kura River (which flows through the entire region), a mass die-off of fish and other aquatic resources has been recorded. The water use and protection oversight service has launched an investigation, and water samples have been sent to the Central Laboratory for analysis.
-
Monday, August 25, Armenia. A protest demanding the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Gyumri
● Armenia marked the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia. The document was signed on August 23, 1990, by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who later became the first president of independent Armenia. In his congratulatory message, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the country had gone through severe trials over these years, and that now patriotism should be based on state interests. He stressed that continuing the Karabakh movement would mean eliminating Armenia’s independence. “Peace has been established, and it must become the subject of daily care and attention, it must become institutionalized. August 2025 marks the beginning of a peaceful and prosperous life for Armenia,” Pashinyan said, referring to the peace agreement with Azerbaijan initialed in Washington on August 8.
● On the same day, the opposition party “Dashnaktsutyun” accused the authorities of undermining “the foundations of statehood and the principles enshrined in the 1990 Declaration.” The Dashnaks were outraged by Prime Minister Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia must abandon the Karabakh movement. The opposition reminded that the very first sentence of the Declaration refers to the joint resolution of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the National Council of Nagorno-Karabakh of December 1, 1989, “On the reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh.” “Remaining faithful to the idea of independence and the national goals laid down in the Declaration, we must find the strength to resist the anti-state and anti-national authorities,” Dashnaktsutyun said in a statement.
● A protest took place in Gyumri demanding the withdrawal of the Russian 102nd military base from Armenia, organized by the party “In the Name of the Republic.” Protesters shouted slogans such as “Fascists,” “Traitors,” “Murderers,” “Independent Armenia without Russian boots,” and “Armenia without foreign garrisons.” Armenian police cordoned off the base but did not obstruct the rally. Organizers noted that the police were “defending the base, which was supposed to defend Armenia but failed to do so.” Loud music was played from the base, and Russian soldiers broadcast Armenian patriotic songs to drown out the protest speeches.
● At the same time, another rally was held in Gyumri by the “Mother Armenia” party in support of the Russian military presence. Its leader Andranik Tevanyan stated: “Learning that Turkey’s fifth column [referring to pro-Western politicians] intended to hold a rally demanding the withdrawal of Russia’s 102nd military base from Armenia on the anniversary of the Independence Declaration, we could not remain idle. The withdrawal of Russian troops is nothing but an invitation for Turkish forces into Armenia.”
● The Armenian Embassy in the United States held a farewell reception marking the end of Ambassador Lilit Makunts’ mission. During her tenure, in January 2025, Armenia and the U.S. signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership, and in August, a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan was initialed in Washington with U.S. mediation.
● The annual meeting of Armenia’s diplomatic missions abroad was held this year in the city of Kapan, Syunik region. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the gathering of ambassadors was taking place “in a new situation for Armenia and the region — under conditions of established peace.” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also attended and, according to the Foreign Ministry, gave detailed and lengthy answers to the ambassadors’ questions.
● Armenia’s youth national team took second place in the team standings at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship. Gaspar Terteryan (72 kg) became world champion. Another team member, Alex Margaryan (63 kg), won silver, and Erik Ter-Matevosyan (87 kg) claimed bronze.
-
Monday, August 25, Georgia. A major rally in support of Ukraine was held in Tbilisi
● A major rally in support of Ukraine was held in Tbilisi on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. A large Ukrainian flag was unfurled on Rustaveli Avenue (pictured). The march began at the Taras Shevchenko monument and then moved toward Rustaveli Avenue. Participants carried Georgian and Ukrainian flags.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of Georgian Dream, congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, wishing peace, stability, and prosperity. “We express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and once again reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.
● Former president Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day: “We Georgians, like you Ukrainians, know well the price of independence, the price of territorial integrity. In recent years you have shown the world what it means to defend your land. You have managed to unite all of Europe around you. You will have peace, you will have the support of the Georgian people, and we will share a common European future — I am certain of it!” she wrote on social media.
● The head of the State Security Service has changed. Anri Okhanashvili of Georgian Dream has become adviser to the prime minister, while the service will now be led by parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze.
● Tina Bokuchava, chair of the opposition United National Movement: “The appointment of such a scoundrel as Mamuka Mdinaradze as head of the SSG, who is ready to sign anything, along with the latest reshuffles, show the Ivanishvili regime is on its last breath. It is weaker than ever, with problems at all levels — judiciary, even ties with the criminal world. Victory is closer than ever, and what we need now is public political consolidation.”
● Opposition mayoral candidate for Tbilisi from Lelo – Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia Irakli Kupradze gave a similar comment: “The ruling team is collapsing from within. Their leader, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, no longer trusts many of them. Officials were first forced to carry out dirty tasks, and now they are being discarded. The head of the SSG was reassigned as adviser without salary or respect. This is Anri Okhanashvili, who was forced to carry out illegal operations, including kidnapping businessman Bachiashvili from the UAE. Now he has been thrown out. Ivanishvili makes such decisions alone, guided by his own safety and mercenary interests.”
● Public Defender Levan Ioseliani called on all political forces to refrain from hate speech ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for October 4. “Unfortunately, we are already seeing cases of this. I hope the elections will be held in a peaceful environment,” said Ioseliani.
● Prime Minister from Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze: “Our opponents, including foreigners, tried to adapt our Constitution to themselves. But we defended national interests and for seven years did not allow anyone to insult the Constitution.”
● The lawyer of 25-year-old Tekla Gersamia, arrested for allegedly killing her husband, made a sensational statement to Pirveli TV. She said Gersamia was tricked and pressured into signing a confession. According to the lawyer, her husband actually stabbed himself in front of Tekla, and she only pulled out the knife because he asked for help.
● Popular Georgian musician and composer Mamuka Charkviani, 69, was buried on Sunday at Saburtalo Cemetery.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 18-22 August, 2025