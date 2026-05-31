Suspects arrested in Georgia deny espionage charges

Arrested in Georgia deny espionage charges

Pro-Russian activist Gulbaat Rtskhiladze and journalist Irakli Chikhladze, arrested in Georgia on May 30 on espionage charges, have pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers said the evidence presented does not support the charges, adding that the two cases are unrelated and independent of each other, aside from being investigated under the same article.

Lawyer suggests Rtskhiladze is accused of spying for Russia

The name of Gulbaat Rtskhiladze has previously appeared in publications related to Kremlin-linked activities. In 2025, Georgian outlet What Fact published an investigation alleging that Rtskhiladze’s organisations and activities were linked to the Russian propaganda group Pravfond. Rtskhiladze is also named as one of the initiators of the recently created “Council for Monitoring Russophobia” in Georgia. It is not known whether the body will continue to operate following his arrest.

Rtskhiladze was formally charged on May 31.

His lawyer said he cannot at this stage confirm that his client is accused of spying for Russia, although he does not rule out that the case may be related to that direction.

The lawyer added that he cannot identify any other country on whose behalf Rtskhiladze is allegedly accused of espionage.

According to the lawyer, Rtskhiladze denies the allegations and says his activities were aimed at normalising relations between Russia and Georgia.

He said Rtskhiladze links his arrest to the creation of the “Council for Monitoring Russophobia” and his recent public activity. The lawyer added that his client believes public discussion of certain topics may have caused displeasure among some officials.

Chikhladze’s lawyer calls charges ‘absurd’

Irakli Chikhladze is the founder and director of the Caucasus Human Rights Institute and the Caucasus Civic Hearing Center. He is known for organising public discussions, mainly on conflict resolution and regional issues. He is the brother of journalist Giga Chikhladze, who was killed by Russian occupying forces during the Russia–Georgia war in August 2008.

After leaving the State Security Service building, his lawyer, Giorgi Gelkhauari, said he and his client had fully reviewed the case materials and found no grounds for the charges.

He said Chikhladze denies the allegations and that the materials do not indicate any link to espionage activity or actions against Georgia’s state interests.

“This is a very sad fact, because with evidence of this level they can accuse anyone. They can simply say that a person is a spy. And then write that we are not allowed to say anything, we cannot defend ourselves in public, otherwise the trial will be closed and no one will be able to understand on what evidence the charges against Irakli are based,” Gelkhauari told reporters.

He also stressed that Chikhladze’s case is unrelated to that of Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, who was also arrested on espionage charges, saying the two cases are linked only by the same legal article.

“These are two independent, autonomous cases, and they have no connection to each other, except that both arrests took place on the same day and the investigation was launched under the same qualification and the same article,” he said.

The lawyer said he and his client had signed a non-disclosure agreement, and therefore he cannot name the country on whose behalf Chikhladze is allegedly accused of spying.

Context

According to the State Security Service, Rtskhiladze and Chikhladze had for years operated using covert methods, encrypted communications and systematic contacts with representatives of foreign states.

Both cases are being investigated under Article 314 of Georgia’s criminal code, which carries a prison sentence of eight to 12 years.

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