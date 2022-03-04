Live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, day 9

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fire at the nuclear power plant

The ninth day of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine – there is a fire at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a result of the shelling, key cities, including Kyiv, are captured or are under siege and rocket fire. The parties have agreed on establishing humanitarian corridors. According to the UN, a million people have already fled Ukraine. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers from all over the world are doing Ukraine’s territorial defense, unprecedented sanctions have been introduced against Russia. President Zelensky calls for more international assistance and demands that NATO closes the skies over Ukraine.

