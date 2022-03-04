Live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, day 9
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fire at the nuclear power plant
The ninth day of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine – there is a fire at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a result of the shelling, key cities, including Kyiv, are captured or are under siege and rocket fire. The parties have agreed on establishing humanitarian corridors. According to the UN, a million people have already fled Ukraine. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers from all over the world are doing Ukraine’s territorial defense, unprecedented sanctions have been introduced against Russia. President Zelensky calls for more international assistance and demands that NATO closes the skies over Ukraine.
President of Georgia: It looks like Putin is destroying the "whole country"
The President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she doesn’t believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is only aiming to take select regions of Ukraine, but that he’s “destroying the whole country.”
“It doesn’t look anymore that he’s just aiming at annexing a few regions. It now looks that he’s destroying the whole country. It’s a war of mass destruction in a way”, Zourabichvili said.
She added, ” I heard his declarations today that all of that is moving according to plans, I’m not so sure that it’s according to plans… He was not planning on the way Ukraine is resisting. He had a mass assault that was very psychological with his forces that were used from all sides. And it has not worked. Of course militarily, he has superiority, which one day or the other will manifest itself. But the determination and the resistance of the Ukrainian people and leadership is really very admirable”.
Summary of events by 8 am: fire at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant extinguished
Fire at the Zaporozhye NPP
The Zaporozhye NPP caught fire after a night shelling by Russian troops. By 6 am, the fire was extinguished as firefighters were allowed into the station. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, it produces 23% of all electricity consumed by Ukraine. The mayor of Energodar, Dmitry Orlov, reports that there are wounded at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
President of Ukraine Zelensky: “There are 15 nuclear power units on the territory of Ukraine. If every one of them explodes, this is the evacuation of all of Europe, the end of everything, the end of Europe.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Twitter with reference to the Ukrainian authorities that the main units have not yet been damaged by the fire.
The US has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and is monitoring the situation along with the Department of Defense, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the White House. “So far, radiation levels are normal. The plant’s reactors are protected by strong protective structures”, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm tweeted.
“A nuclear disaster could occur at the plant if the electricity or water supply is cut off. If the Russian military wants to disable the plant, they should seize the facility, not physically attack it because of the dangers involved”, national security analyst Joe Cirincione told CNN.
The British Prime Minister announced that he would convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in the coming hours.
Ninth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Key cities of Ukraine under rocket attacks.
According to preliminary data, after several days of fighting and shelling, Russian troops captured Kherson.
Mariupol has been under siege and under continuous shelling for two days. Mariupol’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said the city was “surrounded” by Russian troops and was in dire need of military and humanitarian assistance.
In Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, 34 civilians have died in the last 24 hours. For the fourth day there are battles, rocket attacks have intensified. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said the Russian military was “deliberately trying to destroy the Ukrainian people” by attacking civilian targets: “The situation is extremely difficult. Airplanes are constantly flying, launching (rockets), launching grenades, hitting residential buildings.
Russian troops are advancing towards Odessa.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby praised the level of resistance of the Ukrainian army. “They are fighting on the streets and outside of their cities, not only bravely and heroically – they are using a very creative approach”, Kirby told CNN.
Sanctions against Russia
US President Joe Biden has announced additional sanctions against Russian oligarchs. The new list includes eight people from Putin’s inner circle and members of their families. They will be cut off from the US financial system, their assets in the US will be frozen, and their property will be expropriated.
The US has announced “full blocking sanctions” against 42 Russian companies. Basically, these are enterprises engaged in the production of aircraft and military equipment.
A group of investigators from the International Tribunal in The Hague (ICC) left for Ukraine. They will conduct an investigation into an international class action lawsuit against Russia – it is accused of possible war crimes.
The European Union will provide temporary protection to all refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, said the bloc’s commissioner for internal affairs, Ylva Johansson.
Germany should immediately freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs as part of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Thursday.
