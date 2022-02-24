Live updates: Russia attacks Ukraine - Kiyv, Lviv, Odesa shelled
Russia attacks Ukraine
Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine early in the morning on February 24, 2022. Kiyv and all border towns have been subjected to shelling with ballistic missiles.
Live updates, photos and videos:
-
President, Prime Minister and Speaker of Georgian Parliament expressed their support for Ukraine
“Military attack on a sovereign country is unacceptable” – President Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Garibashvili and Speaker of Georgian Parliament expressed their support for Ukraine.
PHOTO: Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili
-
Europe's response
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described Russia’s actions against a sovereign state as ;unjustified aggression’. The Czech government has also called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council. “War is closer than we can imagine. Literally. War is closer than we are eager to admit. By supporting Ukraine, we are protecting our country”, said Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan. Czech President Milos Zeman, who is considered pro-Russian, remains silent.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that war is the worst-case scenario, but refrained from directly condemning Russia’s actions. Hungarian President Viktor Orban will attend the EU leaders’ summit today in Brussels.
Poland actively supports Ukraine. Refugee centers will be set up in two regions of Poland, not far from the border with Ukraine. Poland also demanded the implementation of Article 4 of the NATO Charter. According to this article, in case of danger to one of the Member States, others must hold emergency consultations.
Latvia also called on NATO to respond. The leaders called Russia’s actions “military aggression against the sovereignty of Ukraine, its people and democracy”.
Lithuania and Moldova have declared a state of emergency.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country is ready to accept tens of thousands of people from Ukraine. According to Moldovan media, a lot of cars have accumulated on the border between Ukraine and Moldova.
According to Romanian media, the country has already started accepting Ukrainian refugees. Local authorities reported that approximately 300 people have arrived in recent days. President Klaus Johannes previously called Russia’s actions “a gross violation of international law, the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine”.
South Korea has announced that it will join the sanctions against Russia.
-
Summary of events by 1pm
Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: “Ukraine and its people will prevail. We will not allow Putin to destroy Europe’s security architecture”.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova appealed to Parliament with a request to introduce a state of emergency due to the situation in Ukraine.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko: “Belarusian troops do not participate in the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The military leadership of Ukraine was warned about a possible Russian special operation but did not take any steps in response”.
The General Staff of Ukraine reported four knocked-out Russian tanks, five downed planes, and fifty Russian servicemen killed. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on this statement.
VIDEO: Military equipment enters Ukraine from Belarus through the Senkovka border post:
PHOTO: A street in Kyiv hit by an airstrike. AFP
PHOTO: The result of an airstrike in Kharkiv
VIDEO: Part of the Ukrainian air defense in the area of the airport in Mariupol. The commentator on the video says: “Everything is bombed, smashed”
-
Summary of events by 12pm
Turkish President Erdogan has requested an urgent Security Council meeting. Earlier, Kyiv asked Turkey to close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles to Russia. According to the Montreux Convention, Turkey has the right to prohibit entry of any state warships if this state is involved in the war or if the war directly threatens Turkey.
Latvia has banned the broadcasting of Russian propaganda channels on its territory.
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: The invasion of Russian troops is preceded by artillery fire, then comes military equipment. This has already happened in Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, Kharkiv regions. Most of the border units in the Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkov, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions were bombed.
PHOTO: Russian ground forces in Kharkov:
-
Summary of events by 11.30 am
Border Service of Ukraine: Russian military equipment crossed the border of Ukraine in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, as well as Crimea.
The artillery of the so-called LPR is firing on the territory of Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: in the military unit of the Odesa region, six people were killed, seven were injured, 19 people went missing. In Mariupol, one person died, two were wounded.
A residential building was bombed near Kharkiv. The number of victims is unknown, Reuters stringer reports from the scene.
President Zelensky urged the population not to panic and resist Russian aggression. He said that he was negotiating with Western leaders to create an anti-Putin coalition.
Residents of Kyiv are trying to leave the city, on social media, there is a video of 4 km-long traffic jams.
An unprecedented fall of the ruble: for the first time since December 2014, the euro costs 99.99 rubles, while the cost of the dollar has exceeded 89 rubles, Moscow Exchange reports.
PHOTO OF A HOUSE NEAR KHARKOV DESTROYED BY SHELLING
-
Footage of the morning strikes of Russian troops in Ukraine
Footage of the morning strikes of Russian troops in Ukraine published by @hueviykharkov
-
Biden promises tough new sanctions against Russia
US President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the US would impose new very tough sanctions against Russia.
Biden: “Tomorrow I will meet with the leaders of the G7, and the US and our allies and partners will impose tough sanctions against Russia. We will continue to support and help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people”.
Statement of the General Staff of Ukraine: Russia attacked six airfields – Borispol, Ozerny, Kulbakin, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chernobyovka. Artillery fire continues along the border. Information about the landing of Russian troops in Odessa is not true.
Statement by the Russian Defense Ministry: “The infrastructure of the Ukrainian military airbases has been disabled by bombing. The Ukrainian border service does not oppose Russian units. The information about the downed Russian plane is not true”.
-
Armenian Defense Minister heads to Moscow
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan flew to Moscow. The press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry writes that “during the visit, meetings are planned with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other high-ranking officials”.
-
Summary of events by 10 am
Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine at 6:30 am.
The Russian military is firing ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporozhye, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and other border cities. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine urges people to hide in bomb shelters. Media reports that the air defense of the Turkish Bayraktar system successfully repels strikes.
Putin is threatening to attack other countries if they intervene.
The Security Council of Ukraine has declared martial law, confirmed that Russia is attacking airfields and other military infrastructure.
Ukraine completely closed the sky for aircraft. It is impossible to fly out of cities. Russia closed the airspace near the border with Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry says it does not attack cities and only destroys military facilities.
The Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Russian tanks crossed the border between Belarus and Ukraine. CNN released the footage.
The outbreak of hostilities was discussed at a meeting of the UN Security Council, the permanent representative of Ukraine accused Russia of starting a war, the permanent representative of Russia announced a “justified military operation”.
-
Photos of the bombing of Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Lvov
-
The context that preceded the start of the war in Ukraine
On February 21, Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. On the same day, the President of Russia gave order to send troops to the Donbas.
In response, Germany and the United States suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The British Prime Minister has imposed new sanctions against Russia.
The European Union also announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia, in particular, against 351 deputies of the Russian State Duma – those who supported the recognition of the independence of the so-called DNR and LNR. Sanctions will also be applied to 27 individuals and legal entities and will affect banks and organizations that finance Russian operations in the Donbas.
The United States has also imposed sanctions on Russia. According to President Biden, the sanctions will affect two financial institutions. Sanctions will also be imposed against the Russian elite and their families. Joe Biden noted that he will also deploy additional troops to the Baltic countries.
🔴 Analysis, stories, news on the conflict in Ukraine 👉 https://cutt.ly/dPKNsSh