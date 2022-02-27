Live updates: Russo-Ukrainian conflict, day four
Russo-Ukrainian conflict has been going on since February 24, when, after shelling with ballistic missiles, Russian tanks entered the territory of Ukraine from several directions, including through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.
Live updates, photos and videos:
-
Summary of events by 10.30. Heavy fighting in Kharkiv; New Kakhovka captured
Heavy fighting is ongoing in the streets of Kharkiv, there are Russian special forces, soldiers and tanks in the city center. At night, the city was under heavy shelling, one entrance of a nine-story building collapsed, and a woman died. Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko called on Kharkiv residents to join the defense, throw Molotov cocktails and shoot from their homes. It was reported that a gas pipeline was blown up in Kharkov, but there was no official confirmation yet.
🔘 Fighting continues in Vasilkov, in the suburbs of Kyiv and in Nikolaev. In Vasilkovo, after the air strike, the tank farm is still burning, the sky is covered in black smoke.
The city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region is completely under the control of Russian troops, the mayor of the city Vladimir Kovalenko confirmed. He said that the Russian military removed all Ukrainian flags from administrative buildings. There is a dam of the North Crimean Canal Near Novaya Kakhovka, through which water is supplied to the Crimea.
Russian Defense Ministry: Over the past day, Russian troops completely blocked Kherson and Berdyansk.
An air raid alert is now sounding again in Kyiv. In the morning, the city administration reported that the situation in the capital is calm, the city is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and volunteers. Explosions and shots were heard on online cameras throughout the night, but the Ukrainian media did not report on the battlefields.
The city of Nikolaev remains under the control of Ukraine, the mayor said. But fighting has been going on in the city since the night.
For the first time, the death of a Russian military has been confirmed from the Russian side. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, announced on his Instagram the death of an officer of the Russian army, Nurmagomed Gadzhimagomedov, in Ukraine. But the Russian Ministry of Defense has not confirmed the death of Gadzhimagomedov and generally denies any losses since the beginning of the invasion.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian troops, Putin, has not seen for more than 40 hours. Yesterday, Putin did not make record any video messages, and no footage of any meetings with his participation was published.
The government of Ukraine has launched a website called “Look for yourself”, where information about captured and dead Russian soldiers is published. A hotline “Return from Ukraine alive” has also been opened.
Google has banned the RT TV channel and other Russian state media from receiving money for advertising on their websites and applications. Videos from restricted media outlets will be less likely to appear in recommendations on YouTube, Farshad Shadlou, a representative of the video hosting, added. Google explained this by “extraordinary circumstances”
-
Summary of events by 08.00.
Online camera installed on the Maidan in the center of Kyiv shows bursts of fire, explosions have been heard all night with short breaks. Ukrainian media did not report on the places of fighting in the city during the night. The night before, the inhabitants of Kyiv were warned of the possibility of a bombardment. Amid complete blackout in the city, even journalists were asked not to turn off the lighting lamps in live broadcasts. Reports spread about the landing of Russian troops in the center of Kyiv, white traces that appeared in the sky were mistaken for their parachutes. However, these turned out to be traces of the work of Ukrainian air defense.
The mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich said that there were fights on the streets of the city at night. According to him, Nikolaev remains under the control of Ukraine.
In the city of Vasilkov, 24 km from Kyiv, a tank farm has been blown up at night and continues to burn, poisonous smoke has spread on for many kilometres. Fierce battles are going on for the second day outside the city. Ukrayinska Pravda, citing an unnamed source in the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports that the battle is for the air base where six MiG-29 aircraft are based.
Kharkov has been shelled all night, fighting is ongoing. After a shell hit a 9-story residential building, a load-bearing wall from the second to the seventh floors collapsed, apartments on three floors were damaged, and one woman died, local authorities report. 20 residents of the house were evacuated. In the basement of the house, about 60 people were hiding from shelling, none of them were injured.
Lithuania handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a large number of machine guns, pistols, helmets and armored vehicles.
More than 9.5 thousand French troops have been mobilized and put on alert due to the situation in Ukraine, France Press reported with reference to the General Staff.
French President Macron demanded that Belarusian President Lukashenko withdraw Russian troops from his country. “The brotherhood of the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples must force Minsk to refuse to be a vassal of Russia and an accomplice in the war against Ukraine”, Macron said.
Elon Musk announced that he provided Ukraine with Starlink satellite Internet. Ukraine became the 29th state where it became possible to use this service
SANCTIONS
The world’s two largest manufacturers of processors for PCs, servers and laptops, Intel and AMD, have suspended deliveries of their chips to Russia.
Germany has announced that it will join the countries that have closed their skies to Russian aircraft, joining Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and the United Kingdom.
The European Union decided to disconnect VTB, Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Promsvyazbank and Novikombank from SWIFT. “This will effectively block Russian exports and imports. We will stop Putin from using his military treasury, we will paralyze the assets of the Russian Central Bank. This will freeze its transactions and make it impossible for the Central Bank to dispose of its assets”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The United States, Great Britain and Canada join this decision.
“Disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT is only the first step towards excluding Russia from the global financial system”, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The EU will work to ban Russian oligarchs from using their assets in European markets – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
UK Foreign Office: “We are working on a blacklist and in a few weeks we will impose sanctions against Russian oligarchs. A plan is being developed for the development of property that will be confiscated from those citizens of the Russian Federation who will be on this list”.
VIDEO: Thousands of people at the railway station in Lvov, waiting for trains to Poland, UNIAN writes:
-