Live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, day two
Russia attacked Ukraine early in the morning on February 24, 2022. After shelling Kiev and other towns with ballistic missiles, Russian tanks entered Ukraine and ground fighting began.
Live updates, photos and videos:
Summary of events by 10.00am. Tanks are moving towards Kiyv
Ukranian General Staff report as of 8 am:
At 4 am, anti-aircraft systems repelled “two fatal blows from the “brothers” in the direction of Kiyv”. (quote).
Russian troops were airlifted to the area of the city of Kropyvnytskyi (Kirovograd region).
The Ukrainian military recorded the activity of Russian helicopters near Vilkovo and Tiraspol (both located near the border with Moldova).
The largest concentration of Russian military equipment is in the area of Dimer and Ivankov (Kyiv region), where fighting is ongoing. Ukrayinska Pravda reports that Ukrainian forces blew up the bridge to hinder the advance of Russian tanks.
The General Staff confirms the information about the destruction of the bridge across the Teterev River in the Zhytomyr region.
There is a battle around the Antonov (Gostomel) airfield near Kiev. It has now returned under the control of Ukrainian forces after being captured by Russian forces yesterday.
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Konotop is surrounded by Russian troops, street fighting is going on in Sumy.
Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Gerashchenko: “Today will be the hardest day! The invader’s plan is a tank attack on Kiyv!
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: “The last time this happened to Kiev was in 1941, when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil. It will win this time too. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Cut ties with it”.
President of Ukraine Zelensky addressed the Russians: “Tonight they started bombing residential areas of Kiyv, all this reminds of 1941. To all citizens of the Russian Federation who come out to protest, I want to say – we see you. Fight for us, fight against the war”.
During the first day of the war in Ukraine, Russian businessmen lost $39 billion, Bloomberg reports. Among them are billionaires from Putin’s inner circle.
VIDEO: Kiyv metro this morning
Summary of events by 08.00am. Kadyrov in Ukraine
The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is going to visit Chechen fighters who are participating in the Russian operation on the territory of Ukraine. There are reports on social media that special forces from Chechnya “started hunting” for Ukrainian officials and security officials. It is reported that they were given a “deck of cards” – photographs with a description of those who need to be found and captured. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.
VIDEO: Kadyrov on the plane before landing in Ukraine, state TV channel ChGTRK Grozny:
As a result of the morning shelling of Kiev, a residential building caught fire, several are wounded. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the fire after the remnants of the Kalibr cruise missile, which was shot down by air defense, hit the house:
Pentagon: During the night, Russia launched 160 missiles into Ukraine. Kiyv, Odessa and Zaporozhye are being shelled.
President of Ukraine Zelensky: The Ukrainian Zmeiniy island [a strategically important point] was captured by Russian troops. 13 border guards stationed there were killed.
Summary of events by 07.00am. Explosions in Kiev
At about 05.00 am, two powerful explosions went off in Kiev. Here is an eyewitness account:
Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko: “Strikes on Kiev with cruise or ballistic missiles continued”. Late last night, CNN reported that the shelling of Kiev from the air could begin at night.
General mobilization has been announced in Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Zelensky: Since the Russian attack, 137 Ukrainians have died, 316 people have been injured.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on EU sanctions against Russia:
- The sanctions will affect 70% of the Russian banking sector and the largest state-owned companies, including those in the defense sector.
- The EU’s target is the energy sector, a blow to the oil sector: “Russia will not be able to modernize its refineries”.
- A ban on the sale of aircraft and equipment to Russian airlines.
- Restricting Russia’s access to critical technologies, including advanced software.
- Russian diplomats and related groups and businessmen will no longer have privileged access to the European Union.
Canada has imposed sanctions against several leading Russian officials and heads of state-owned companies, as well as Sberbank, VTB, Alfa-Bank, Sovcombank, Gazprom, Transneft and others.
CNN: “U.S. economic sanctions could paralyse Russia’s industrial base, depriving it of key components it needs to run day-to-day business”. These are the largest in relation to a country with an economy of this size and so integrated into world markets. Banks with total assets of over a trillion dollars are now under the sanctions. At the same time, the West still has the opportunity to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, but so far some European countries are not if they themselves may suffer from such a measure.
CNN: “Personal sanctions against Putin are unlikely to have a tangible impact on his finances, which are either carefully hidden and protected, or don’t exist in the usual sense of the word. But there is significant symbolism in the move, and Biden reiterated that it remains on the negotiating agenda. So far, the US has targeted high-ranking Putin supporters, his entourage, and their relatives”.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken: “Russia will try to overthrow the Ukrainian leadership”.
White House: Employees of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which ended up under the control of the Russian military yesterday after a fierce battle, are being held hostage.
The Moldovan government announced the creation of two camps to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.
Poland continues to accept refugees from Ukraine. Media reports that people queue at the border for up to 10 hours.
The famous hacker group Anonymous has declared a “cyber war against Russia”. They reported this on their Twitter account and said that they brought down the Russia Today website.
