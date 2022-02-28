Live updates: Russia's attack on Ukraine, day five
Live updates: Russia attacked Ukraine, day five
After the Russian military invasion on February 24, fighting throughout Ukraine has been ongoing. Europe, Great Britain, the USA and other countries have announced unprecedented sanctions against Russia. Protests against Russian aggression are taking place around the world.
Summary of events by 01.00 pm: Ukrainian delegation arrives for negotiations
Helicopters carrying members of the Ukrainian delegation have arrived at the place of negotiations with Russia.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry published a photo of the “platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine”.
In Kyiv the situation is calm, grocery stores and transport have started working. At night there were only a few local clashes and battles with sabotage and reconnaissance groups. But during this night the city was more prepared for defense, the mayor’s office of the capital has stated. Czech hedgehogs and other fortifications are installed on the streets. The subway does not work, it operates as a bomb shelter. The curfew is still in effect. In the center of the city there are posters with the inscriptions “Russian soldier, go to hell …”:
The issue of the possible admission of Ukraine to the European Union will be the subject of discussion, the head of the European Council reports.
Russian Ministry of Defense: since the beginning of the operation, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed 1,114 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine; Russian aviation has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine; the cities of Berdyansk and Energodar were taken under control, the territory around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is fully controlled. The message about the nuclear power plant was denied by the Ukrainian authorities.
🔘 “The Kremlin pulled over 400 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC group to Kyiv. Their main task is to kill President Zelensky”, The Times writes .
Australia joins anti-Russian sanctions
Australian financial sanctions and a travel ban on Putin and other Russian officials have come into effect.
This was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He also listed the politicians Putin has become one of:
“It is extremely rare that a head of state is appointed, and this reflects the depth of our concern. President Putin joins a very small group that includes Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and Bashar al-Assad of Syria”.
Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian and 13 Belarusian individuals and legal entities.
Russian airports after travel ban
Here is what the situation at Russian airports is like after Europe closed its skies for Russian aircraft.
Summary of events by 07.30: "The next 24 hours are critical for Ukraine"
The meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, not far from the Pripyat River, should begin at any moment. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said yesterday that he did not have high expectations for this meeting. There has been speculation in the international expert community that the meeting could give Putin some potential space to end the war, as his army failed to pull off the planned blitzkrieg and continues to face setbacks on the battlefield against Ukrainian forces.
It’s already the third day of fighting in Kharkiv. There are shelling of the airport and residential areas, Ukrainian air defense is constantly working:
A rocket hit a residential building in the center of Chernihiv, the lower floors caught fire twice, the number of victims is unknown.
The day before, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the President of Ukraine, said that an attack on Nikolaev and Odessa was being prepared: “11 transport ships of the Russian Federation, each with a capacity of one battalion, are heading to Odessa, there will be an attempt to land troops”.
Ukrainian President Zelensky, in a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Johnson, said the next 24 hours would be critical for Ukraine, Reuters reported. Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to ensure that defensive aid reaches Ukraine.
The General Staff of Ukraine: in four days, the Russian army lost 4,500 people, 27 units of destroyed and damaged aircraft, helicopters – 26 units, tanks – about 150, SAS – more than 700 units, guns – about 50, one SAM BUK, MLRS BM-21 Grad – 4, 60 fuel tanks, 2 operational-tactical UAVs level, ships, boats – 2. Russia has not released any data on losses. Experts recall that 5,000 soldiers died in the two years of the first Chechen war, and 15,000 in all 10 years of fighting in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine cited data on civilian casualties: 352 people, including 14 children, were killed in the four days of the war.
The European Union has banned Russian aircraft from landing, taking off or flying over its territory. The Russian authorities promise to take Russian tourists to Europe via Istanbul, Dubai and Cairo.
The European Union has banned any operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Central Bank of Russia.
Australia has imposed sanctions against Putin, Lavrov, Defense Minister Shoigu, Prime Minister Mishustin and Interior Minister Kolokoltsev. Australia also supported the statement of the USA, Canada, Great Britain and other countries on disconnecting some Russian banks from SWIFT and freezing the Central Bank’s assets.
The UK will introduce a bill to parliament today to stop money laundering and fraud. All foreigners who own property in the United Kingdom will need to be identified by name.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that his country does not condemn Russia because of the war in Ukraine, and in making decisions and statements regarding Moscow, he will be guided by practical considerations, taking into account the partnership of the two countries.
Google will no longer allow Russian state media to advertise. The day before, a similar decision was made by its subsidiary YouTube.
The issue of the German newspaper Bild came out with an appeal to the Russians in Russian and a call to protest. “On the streets of your cities, you defend the freedom of the whole world. Vladimir Putin threatens many countries with nuclear weapons. He illegally invaded the territory of your brotherly people in Ukraine. […] We know that you are threatened with beatings and prison. Your outstanding courage is priceless. We do not want to quarrel with you! […] Citizens of Russia do not deserve sanctions, poverty, suffering. You should be able to live peacefully and happily in your beautiful country… just like Ukrainians in theirs, and people in the West. Be brave! Show your president what you think of his war”.
