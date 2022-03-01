Live updates: Ukraine at war, day 6
Russia’s war against Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine from air, land and sea on February 24 and has been carrying out large-scale military operations throughout its territory ever since. Russian troops are currently on the outskirts of Kyiv, many cities have been captured, massive damage has been imposed on residential areas of the cities. Europe, Great Britain, the USA, Canada, Japan and other countries have announced unprecedented sanctions against Russia.
Latest news, photos and videos here.
CNN: All roads lead to Belarus — the origin of the 40+ mile long Russian convoy near Kyiv
CNN: Dramatic satellite images released by Maxar Technologies on Monday evening showed a massive 40+ mile long convoy of Russian military vehicles snaking along roadways northwest of Kyiv. It’s easy to trace where those hundreds of tanks, towed artillery, armored and logistical vehicles came from. Just follow the roads.
In Ukraine, northwest of Kyiv, all roads lead to Belarus. The roadway and bridge at Chernobyl — the town, not the failed nuclear reactor — ends in Belarus. Every other major road northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, ends in Belarus, which borders northern Ukraine.
Russian buildup of troops:
For weeks prior to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia amassed its forces in Belarus.
Hundreds of Russian military vehicles, aircraft and helicopters were moved to the former Soviet state in order to participate in what the two allies described as joint exercises. But after the maneuvers ended, the Russian forces didn’t go home.
In fact, additional satellite imagery from Maxar showed that Russia continued to increase the amount of military vehicles, air power and weaponry in Belarus. From the city of Brest in the country’s east, to Gomel in the west, Russian forces kept popping up at air bases, in towns and in even in fields on satellite images and social media.
Pontoon bridge:
Satellite images even showed that Russia constructed a pontoon bridge across the Pripyat River in the greater Chernobyl exclusion zone, which spans Ukraine and Belarus. The day the invasion into Ukraine began, additional satellite images from Capella Space showed Russia began moving dozens of military vehicles across that bridge.
Military power:
The sheer length of the convoy is massive and speaks to the amount of the military power the Russians have amassed to try and take Kyiv.
It also speaks to Belarus’ activity in supporting and carrying the invasion — and responsibility for it. That military power could not have been amassed by the Russians without the permission, and assistance, of Belarus.
Summary of events by 08.00 am: "Fight for Kyiv will be long and bloody"
🔘 A large column of Russian armored vehicles, which stretches over more than 50 km, is moving towards Kiev, satellite images show. Air raid sirens in Kyiv have been sounding at night and in the morning, the re have been reports of Russian missile strikes on the outskirts of the city. “The situation around Kyiv remains tense”, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.
🔘 Ukraine’s General Staff: “Russia plans to use the airspace of Belarus for air transportation of its military”. The day before, the US State Department stated that “so far there have been no signs of the movement of Belarusian troops”.
🔘 Russian troops have launched an assault on Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine. There have been explosions at the airport, then a column of tanks entered the city.
🔘 Large columns of tanks have entered Berdyansk, which was captured by the Russian army on February 28. Fighting continues in Mariupol.
🔘 Dozens of civilians died on February 28 as a result of an intense bombardment of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
🔘 More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen died as a result of artillery shelling on February 27 by Russian troops of the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, head of the administration Dmitry Zhyvitsky said today. The Ukrainian military unit was destroyed, rescuers and volunteers continue to get the bodies out of the rubble. Zhivitsky also said that “there are many Russian bodies in the city that are now being handed over to the Red Cross”, but the Red Cross has not yet confirmed this information.
🔘According to reports, Mariupol, located about 85 km east of Berdyansk, is still under siege by the Russians, but has not yet fallen.
🔘 According to the President of Ukraine, even when peace talks were underway on February 28, the Russians continued to shell cities, including Kharkiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv.
🔘 The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced its readiness to launch an investigation against Russia for possible war crimes.
🔘 The procedure for considering an application for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union has officially begun. The head of the Ukrainian mission to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, officially presented the document to the representative of France, Philippe Leglis-Costa.
Closed briefing of US Senato in Washington on the night of March 1 (BBC):
● “The fight for Kyiv will be long and bloody”.
● “Western countries will not only freeze, but also confiscate the assets of the Russian president and leading oligarchs”.
● “Russians are behind the original invasion plot”.
● “Ukraine continues its tough resistance”.
Sanctions against Russia and its retaliatory sanctions
🔘 The European Union has imposed new personal sanctions against Russian businessmen, officials and propagandists, including the head of Putin’s press service, Peskov, and influential oligarch Sechin, close to Putin.
🔘 Turkey announced that, based on the Montreux convention, it will not allow warships to pass through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.
🔘 Ukrainian President Zelensky called for the creation of a no-fly zone over his country and the removal of Russia from its post as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
🔘 The National Hockey League announced the termination of business relations with Russia.
🔘 Japan has imposed sanctions against the Russian leadership, including Putin, Medvedev, Lavrov, Shoigu, Gerasimov and Patrushev. The Japanese authorities have also imposed sanctions against the Central Bank, VTB and Promsvyazbank and banned the sale of any goods to 49 Russian companies, organizations and government agencies, including Rosoboronexport, the FSB and the Foreign Intelligence Service.
🔘 The United States imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia, the Russian Ministry of Finance and the National Welfare Fund.
🔘 The dollar and the euro on the Moscow Exchange rose to 110 and 126 rubles, breaking their historical highs. Because of this, the Central Bank temporarily canceled trading in shares on the Moscow Exchange.
🔘 By Putin’s decree, Russian residents were banned from transferring foreign currency and crediting foreign currency to their accounts outside of Russia. Russian exporters are required to convert 80% of foreign exchange earnings into rubles.
Assistance to Ukraine
🔘 Australia will provide 70 million Australian dollars ($50 million) for military assistance to Ukraine.
🔘 Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia are transferring 70 military aircraft to Ukraine, which will be based on Polish airfields.
🔘 Taiwan will donate 27 tons of medical supplies.
🔘 MasterCard blocks transactions from Russia.
🔘 Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is up for more 15% to over $43,000, Ethereum is up by over 10%. This comes amid reports that Binance, the largest crypto exchange, will not block the accounts of Russian users, despite Ukrainian calls for this. There are fears that Russia, blocked from the global financial system, will try to use cryptocurrency to circumvent Western sanctions. However, Ukraine also received millions of bitcoins from donors.
🔘 A batch of Starlink terminals arrived in Ukraine, which will soon allow Internet users to access satellite Internet from SpaceX. Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov has thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk. “Welcome”, Musk wrote back.
🔘Warner Bros. canceled the release of the new “Batman” in the Russian box office. This decision was made because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The film was supposed to be released on March 2.
🔘 The UN said that more than half a million refugees fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries.
Photo (BBC) : People hiding in a bomb shelter in Dnipro
