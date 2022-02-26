Live updates: Russia-Ukraine war, day three
The war Russia waged against Ukraine
The war Russia waged against Ukraine reached its peak escalation on the night of February 26, when fighting broke out on the streets of Kyiv. Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, 2022. After the shelling with ballistic missiles, Russian tanks entered the territory of Ukraine from several directions, including through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.
Live updates, photos and videos:
Nikol Pashinyan: "Western sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on the economic atmosphere in the Eurasian region"
“Western sanctions on Russia sparked by its attack on Ukraine will have a significant impact on the economic atmosphere in the Eurasian region. Sensitive geopolitical processes are underway, and prompt decisions must be made to reduce the negative impact of sanctions”, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stressed during a meeting with the leaders of the EAEU member states (under Russia’s leadership) in Kazakhstan on February 25.
This is the first time Pashinyan made a public comment on the ongoing events since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Summary of events by 07.00 am. Fighting in Kyiv, US and Canada impose sanctions against Putin
Since the middle of the night there are fights on the streets of Kyiv, shootouts, machine-gun bursts, explosions. Authorities demanded that local residents go to shelters.
Fighting is ongoing on Pobedy Avenue in Kyiv near the Beresteyskaya metro station, the bridge has been blown up there. The 101st separate security brigade of the General Staff of Ukraine is stationed there.
Heavy fighting is ongoing for the city of Vasilkov, Kiyv region and in the Kherson region. There is a military unit and an airfield, where, as reported by the Ukrainian military, Russian paratroopers tried to land, after which fighting began.
General Staff of Ukraine: At about 6 am, Ukrainian air defense shot down an IL-76 with a Russian landing force, presumably near Vasilkov in the Kiev region. Also, an attack on one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv was repulsed.
President of Ukraine Zelensky addressed the people from Kyiv: “We must survive this night, the fate of Ukraine is being decided right now. The night will be very difficult”ю According to The Washington Post, he refused a US offer to evacuate him so that he would not be captured or killed. Zelensky has previously said that the Kremlin identified him as “target number one,” and his family is “target number two”. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he said, and a few hours later posted a video of himself being surrounded by key leaders of the country, indicating that they were all in Kyiv.
VIDEO: Victory Avenue in Kyiv at 5 am on February 26
Russian Defense Ministry: Russian units entered Melitopol without encountering resistance.
The US Treasury has officially imposed sanctions against Putin. “The Ministry of Finance rarely imposes sanctions on heads of state. Putin is joining a very small group of despots such as Kim Jong-un, Alexander Lukashenko and Bashar al-Assad”, it said in a statement.
The United States also imposed sanctions against Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Defense Minister Shoigu, as well as against members of the Russian Security Council. Earlier, sanctions against Putin and Lavrov were introduced by the European Union and Great Britain.
The European Union has imposed sanctions against Dmitry Medvedev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The EU suspends the visa facilitation agreement with Russia from February 28.
Canada imposes sanctions against Putin and the Russian Federation, as well as the leadership of Belarus. “We demand to immediately withdraw Russia from the SWIFT international banking system”, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland also said.
Bulgaria, following Poland and the Czech Republic, closed its airspace for Russian aircraft.
Russia vetoed a UN resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. 11 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, 1 voted against, 3 abstained (China, India, UAE). Now this issue will be considered at the UN General Assembly, where Russia’s veto does not work.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Russians in Russian and Ukrainians in Ukrainian: “Putin’s actions lead to the complete isolation of Russia, the shutdown by the international community, the impact of economic sanctions and a senseless bloody war that has already claimed countless lives of both Ukrainians and Russian soldiers who will never see their families again. […] As Prime Minister of Great Britain, I speak on behalf of the whole country “Glory to Ukraine!”
Zelensky turned to the Prime Minister of Israel with a request to become a mediator in negotiations with Russia. Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergei Nikiforov, denied Moscow’s claims that Kyiv has backed out of the talks. “Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace. This is our permanent position. We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation. Right now, the parties are consulting on the place and time of the negotiation process. The sooner negotiations begin, the more chances there will be to resume normal life”, UNIAN quotes him as saying.
“Vladimir Zelensky can be dealt with by a tribunal that will be arranged by the new authorities in Kyiv”, said Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s permanent representative to the European Union, in an interview with Euractiv.
Putin’s statement late on February 25 calling for the Ukrainian military to take power into their own hands differed from previous ones as it was not pre-recorded. Experts say this is the first time Putin has directly reacted to events.
Russia plans to threaten to kill Ukrainian soldiers and their families if they refuse to surrender. American intelligence has such information, reports CNN.
Russian NGOs appealed to Putin to stop the war against Ukraine, the appeal was signed by 38 organizations.
The war must be stopped immediately, said a member of the Communist Party faction Mikhail Matveev. “When voting for the recognition of the DNR/LNR, I voted for peace, not for war – for Putin’s Russia to become a shield so that Donbas is not bombed, and not for Kyiv being bombed”. Earlier, another State Duma deputy from the Communist Party, Oleg Smolin, spoke out against the war.
VIDEO: Bomb shelter in Kyiv
