Live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, day 8
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, update
Russia attacked Ukraine from air, land and sea on February 24 and has been carrying out large-scale military operations throughout its territory ever since. Russian troops are currently on the outskirts of Kyiv, many cities have been captured, massive damage has been imposed on residential areas of the cities. Europe, Great Britain, the USA, Canada, Japan and other countries have announced unprecedented sanctions against Russia.
Latest news, photos and videos here.
-
Summary of events by 8 am: "Your children turned into murderers", Simferopol and Crimea bishop appeals to Russian mothers
Heavy bombardments of residential areas of many cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, has continued throughout the night.
In Kyiv, rocket attacks have hit carried out on the buildings of the Ministry of Defense and the command of the ground forces.
VIDEO: Explosion in Kyiv at about 4 am:
Russian troops have surrounded two key cities – Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Ukrainian forces say that Russian paratroopers have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and street fighting is currently ongoing on the city’s outskirts. Marina Fenina, an employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, has been killed during the shelling of Kharkov, the OSCE Secretariat in Vienna said. At least three schools were bombed, as well as the central Assumption Cathedral.
Mariupol has been shelled continuously for almost 15 hours, and now the situation is close to a humanitarian disaster. “There are fears that hundreds of people have died, including my own father, who does not get in touch”, Deputy Mayor of Mariupol Sergey Orlov.
Earlier, Russia announced the capture of Kherson, a strategically important city in the south. Ukraine says the city continues to be under its control. Videos are being published showing Russian troops in the center of the city.
VIDEO. “Your children have become murderers. There is a war going on in Ukraine. Your children are shooting at civilians. Get them out of there” – Appeal of Clement, bishop of Simferopol and Crimea, to the mothers of Russia:
There is no information yet on the second round of negotiations. According to official reports, both delegations arrived in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus late last night.
The US canceled missile tests to demonstrate that the US has no plans to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces.
Spain will send a batch of offensive weapons to Ukraine – grenade launchers, cartridges and light machine guns.
Canada imposes sanctions against ten representatives of the Russian oil and gas monopolists Rosneft and Gazprom.
The Japanese government will freeze the assets of four Russian banks, including VTB, Kyodo reported, citing the Ministry of Finance.
More than 70 global companies have protested against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stopped cooperation with Russia, including Apple, Audi, Apple Pay, Amazon, Google Maps. Cannes Festival, Eurovision, Formula 1, FIFA and many others have canceled the participation of Russia. Adidas has refused to work with the national football team.
1 million refugees left Ukraine in a week, UN said
PHOTO: Humanitarian aid collection point in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi
-
Previous reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 7. Follow the timeline of March 2 events here.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 6. Follow the timeline of March 1 events here.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 5. Follow the timeline of February 28 events here.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 4. Follow the timeline of February 27 events here.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 3. Follow the timeline of February 26 events here.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 2. Follow the timeline of February 25 events here.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, day 1. Follow the timeline of February 24 events here.