Live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, day 10

Russia’s war in Ukraine live updates
The tenth day of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. Key cities are captured or are under siege and rocket fire. The parties have agreed on establishing humanitarian corridors. According to the UN, more than a million people have already fled Ukraine. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, military volunteers from all over the world are doing Ukraine’s territorial defense, unprecedented sanctions have been introduced against Russia. President Zelensky calls for more international assistance and demands that NATO closes the skies over Ukraine.
Summary of events by 11 am: Zelensky - "NATO, you could close the sky of Ukraine, but instead you give green light to Russia for bombing"
Zelensky sharply criticized NATO in his traditional nightly address: “All the Alliance has done for today is they bought 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine. Perhaps enough so that we can burn the Budapest Memorandum. To light it on fire better. But it has already burned down for us. In the fire of Russian troops. Did we want this from NATO? Is that how you’ve build North Atlantic alliance? The leadership of the Alliance has given the green light for further bombardment of Ukrainian cities and villages, refusing to make a no-fly zone. You could close our sky. But…”
What is the Budapest Memorandum
After the collapse of the USSR, Kiyv inherited a large nuclear arsenal. However, in 1994, Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Great Britain signed the Budapest Memorandum. It stated that Ukraine was renouncing nuclear arsenals on its territory and receiving nuclear security guarantees in return.
VIDEO: Zelenskiy has recorded a video message to those who say he has left Ukraine. “The President is here!”
The General Staff of Ukraine said that the blitzkrieg planned by Russia had been thwarted: “One of the signs that the enemy is demoralized is that they are bombing civilians. The Ukrainian army launches counterattacks”. The Ministry of Defense reported that during the war, the Ukrainian army destroyed 39 aircraft and 40 helicopters.
Bellingcat investigators consider it “quite real” that by the 10th day of the war, about 10,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops returned the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant under their control, said Vadim Denisenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal called on Ukrainians to “violently resist the invaders”.
Video:Military base destroyed during the air raid:
Finnish President Niiniste said that the country is ready to discuss joining NATO: “The situation has changed both in Finland and in Sweden. For the first time, the majority of people, judging by the polls, are in favour of joining NATO, so we are open to discussing this with parliament”. Finland and the United States also agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of defense, the presidents of the two countries held talks yesterday at the White House.
“Russia does not aim to divide Ukraine into parts, but only seeks to ensure guarantees of its own security”, Putin’s spokesman Peskov said.
US and NATO officials who follow the war in Ukraine believe that Putin has a new shift in strategy – he intends to “bomb cities until they surrender”, which could lead to significant civilian casualties.
Assistance to Ukraine
Singapore imposes sanctions against banks VTB, Promsvyazbank, VEB and Bank of Russia. Transactions with them are prohibited, and their assets are frozen.
Jewelry manufacturer Cartier has closed its stores in Russia.
BBC, CNN, CBC, ABC and Bloomberg announced the suspension of work in Russia.
Italian media write that the yachts of Russian oligarchs Alexei Mordashev and Gennady Timchenko have been confiscated. The cost of yachts is 65-75 million euros.
Aeroflot airline has been removed from the Saber global electronic ticket booking system.
The International Gymnastics Federation will remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from the competition from Monday.
The Czech Republic intends to pay 200 euros a month to refugees from Ukraine. The payment is calculated for three months from the moment of arrival in the country.
The Kering group and its brands Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent announced the closure of all stores in Russia.
Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo will send Ukraine $10 million in aid and warm clothes.
Coca-Cola and Danone decided to leave the Russian market. Both companies had previously stated that they would remain on the Russian market, which led to the removal of their products from the shelves in Ukraine and a boycott.
The International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended the representatives of Russia and Belarus from the competition, they can only participate under neutral flags.
The Washighton Post has decided to remove author names and other imprints from its Russian correspondents in order to protect their safety. All this is due to the law adopted yesterday in the Russian Federation on criminal liability “for spreading fakes.” The law provides for up to 15 years in prison for disseminating “false” information about the actions of the Russian military.
Samsung suspends the supply of phones and chips to the Russian Federation.
Volodymyr Zelensky spoke from screens displayed at rallies in Tbilisi, Frankfurt, Lyon, Paris, Prague and Vilnius on March 4. “Do not be silent! Take to the streets. Support Ukraine – we need it! Support our freedom, because this is a victory. Victory not only over the Russian military, but also light over darkness, good over evil… If Ukraine fails, the whole of Europe will fail”.
VIDEO: Tens of thousands came to the center of Prague on the evening of February 4
Président @ZelenskyyUa speaking to the demonstrators in Prague !pic.twitter.com/miv60wapZW
— Simone Rodan-Benzaquen (@srodan) March 4, 2022
Queen Letizia of Spain put on an embroidered shirt in support of Ukraine
-
