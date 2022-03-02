Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis, day 7
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, latest news
Russia attacked Ukraine from air, land and sea on February 24 and has been carrying out large-scale military operations throughout its territory ever since. Russian troops are currently on the outskirts of Kyiv, many cities have been captured, massive damage has been imposed on residential areas of the cities. Europe, Great Britain, the USA, Canada, Japan and other countries have announced unprecedented sanctions against Russia.
Summary of events by 09 am: "Negotiations are possible if Russia returns to the point where it began six days ago"
Ukrainian President Zelensky in an interview with CNN:
● This is a full scale war.
● I said that Ukraine would fight, but we will not be able to do it alone.
● I warned Europe that sanctions should be introduced preventively, and that if Russia is not stopped, then its troops will be at the borders of Lithuania, Poland and other NATO countries, and there will also be provocations.
● Kharkiv was simply bombarded with two cruise missiles. In official statements, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that there would be rocket attacks on the building of the Ukrainian Security Service, located 200 meters from St. Sophia Cathedral. Therefore, we ask for the closure of the sky and the imposition of sanctions against Russia.
● We ask for security guarantees for Ukraine – this is territorial integrity, this is protection of our borders and security provided to us on legal grounds.
● Negotiations with Russia: “They [Russia] have decided to start talking about this situation, and I really want to as well. Everyone must stop fighting and return to the point where it all started six days ago. If [they] do it, then we will be ready to as well. If they’re not ready to do so, it’s just a waste of time”.
NATO can help enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine
“The United States, together with NATO allies, can secure a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the danger of being drawn into a direct conflict with Russia. At first, this can be done over Kiyv and Western Ukraine – with the participation of allies, in particular, Great Britain, Poland, possibly Turkey. First of all, attacks against the civilian population and critical infrastructure, such as a nuclear power plant, must be prevented”, said Kurt Walker, former US ambassador to NATO.
What else happened during the night
The United States will close airspace to Russian aircraft.
Wizz Air will provide about 100,000 free tickets for Ukrainians for flights to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary.
Apple has stopped selling all equipment in its official online store in Russia.
Nike website closed sales on the official website in Russia.
Boeing has suspended technical support for Russian aircraft, supplies of spare parts and maintenance.
Exxon Mobil announced the termination of operations in Russia, the company is taking steps to withdraw from the Sakhalin-1 project, one of the largest oil and gas projects with foreign direct investment in Russia.
Putin signed a decree prohibiting the export of foreign currency worth more than $10,000 from Russia from March 2.
Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd TV channel are blocked in Russia. Dozhd announced that it would continue to work on YouTube and social media.
VIDEO: “Russia has a short memory; Federal channels lie shamelessly; there is military censorship about the war in Ukraine on Russian TV” — Russian Senator Lyudmila Narusova in an interview with Dozhd:
