Georgia: Searches at homes of ex-prime minister and former officials

Searches at ex-PM’s home

The Georgian prosecutor’s office has carried out searches at the homes of former senior government officials, including ex-Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, former head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili, and former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze.

The office also said similar actions were taken against eight other individuals connected to the officials.

According to the prosecutor general’s office, authorities seized electronic devices, documents, and large sums of cash.

“Given the particularly high public interest and importance of these criminal cases, we are providing the following information. As part of ongoing investigations into various criminal matters, the investigative department of Georgia’s general prosecutor’s office, together with the anti-corruption department and the state security service, carried out a large-scale operation today from 10:00 a.m., simultaneously at 22 locations across the country.

During the joint operation, authorities conducted searches of the homes and personal belongings of former Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, state security officer Grigol Liluashvili, former attorney general Otar Partskhaladze, and eight other individuals connected to them.

Various electronic equipment, documents, and a large sum of cash were seized. Investigative, procedural, and operational-search measures are actively ongoing in these cases,” the prosecutor’s office said.

