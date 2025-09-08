Georgian Dream claims some former members engaged in “anti-state activity”

Georgian Dream on expelled members

Georgian Dream MPs Tengiz Sharmanashvili and Davit Matikashvili said that “some former members expelled from the team are encouraging radicalism,” stressing that “those who commit crimes and betray the homeland will face an appropriate response.”

“It should be clear to everyone: those who break the law, betray the homeland and commit crimes will face the strictest measures from the law and the state.

You know well that we are not disclosing any names yet. This is not about specifically identified individuals. But it is clear that those who were removed have, in one form or another, tried to support and finance radicalism,” Matikashvili said.

Tengiz Sharmanashvili, for his part, said the Georgian government had nothing to worry about, but that former party members should expect to be exposed. He did not specify which ex-members of Georgian Dream he was referring to.

“These people were also expelled from the team for engaging in anti-state activity. But they will all be exposed for their ties with foreign countries that cause serious damage to Georgia and its interests,” Sharmanashvili said.

