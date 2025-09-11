Former Georgian defense minister (2021–2024) arrested

Former Georgian defense minister arrested

The State Security Service of Georgia arrested former Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze. He is charged with abuse of official powers, which carries a prison sentence of 9 to 12 years.

Burchuladze served as Defense Minister from February 22, 2021, to February 8, 2024, in the second government of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

According to the SSG, Burchuladze embezzled 1,333,728 lari (approximately $496,000) from the Ministry of Defense.

The SSG claims that, under Burchuladze’s instructions, the then Deputy Defense Minister of Georgia and the Head of the Procurement Department, with the assistance of a close relative of the minister, deliberately created a non-competitive environment for the ministry’s purchase of an MRI machine and bought it at an artificially inflated price.

Three alleged accomplices of the former minister were arrested on July 27.

