Sanctions against former Prosecutor General

The United States of America has imposed sanctions against former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Partskhaladze. The sanctions are related to Partskhaladze’s business activities and his cooperation with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The American news agency Associated Press with reference to the U.S. State Department writes that Partskhaladze is a representative of the Georgian-Russian oligarchy and worked in the consulting sector of economic management of the Russian Federation. According to the State Department, the FSB worked with Partskhaladze to influence Georgian society and politics.

Sanctions were also imposed on Russian intelligence officer Alexander Onishchenko, who allegedly helped “his accomplice Partskhaladze obtain a Russian passport and possibly Russian citizenship.”

The Associated Press reports that, in total, the states have imposed sanctions on more than 150 businesses and individuals from Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia to block the Kremlin’s access to technology, money and financial channels to wage war against Ukraine.

Who is the “Georgian-Russian oligarch” Otar Partskhaladze?



Partskhaladze was appointed chief prosecutor of Georgia on November 7, 2013, but resigned on December 30 of the same year.

Having worked in his post for only 47 days, Partskhaladze was involved in many scandals. For example, Vano Merabishvili, who is in prison, accused Partskhaladze of pressure.

The scandal, after which Partskhaladze resigned, was related to his past conviction in Germany (presumably for stealing shoes). Partskhaladze confirmed his conviction, but said he was not charged with theft, but with resisting police.

After leaving the post of Prosecutor General, Partskhaladze went into business. He is also close to the family of former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In 2022, Partskhaladze became a Russian citizen. Official documents confirm that on February 15, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Justice registered a business brokerage company, the largest of the three shareholders of which is Otar Fartskhaladze (he owns 50% of the shares), and that he is a Russian citizen.

This is the second time that the U.S., a strategic partner of Georgia, has applied sanctions against current and former Georgian government officials.On April 5, 2023, the State Department imposed sanctions on four Georgian judges, as well as their family members, and barred them from entering the U.S. “due to significant corrupt activities.” According to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, these judges abused their positions.

