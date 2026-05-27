‘Georgia deserves better’: opposition rally on country’s Independence Day

Opposition rally on Georgia’s Independence Day

On 26 May, Georgia’s Independence Day, an opposition rally took place in Tbilisi. The demonstration began with a march from the grounds of Tbilisi State University to the parliament building and ended on Rustaveli Avenue.



Thousands of people took part in the rally, making it the largest protest seen in recent months. The alliance, which brings together nine opposition groups, centred its message on unified resistance to the government’s course and launched a new campaign under the slogan: “Georgia deserves better.”

The video shows the metro in Tbilisi late on 26 May 2026, as participants leave a large pro-European march held on Georgia’s Independence Day. “We will go all the way,” hundreds of people chant on the escalators.

Opposition leaders delivered speeches outside parliament.

According to Nika Gvaramia, leader of the Ahali party, which is part of the alliance, the opposition campaign will spread across the country and conclude with new democratic elections.

One of the opposition’s main demands is the release of political prisoners.

Opposition parties outside the alliance — including representatives of Lelo, Girchi and For Georgia — did not take part in the rally.

Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, also joined the demonstration. She said protecting independence depends on unity.

The day unfolded amid tensions between the opposition and the authorities. Police prevented the opposition alliance from bringing sound equipment to the parliament building.

However, after the march began, organisers managed to install a sound system near parliament and address participants.

After the rally ended, police stopped a truck transporting speakers and a generator to the protest site. Officers fined the driver 1,000 lari ($375) and suspended his driving licence for one year.

Continuous protests in Georgia have persisted since late November 2024, when the ruling Georgian Dream party suspended the country’s European Union accession process.

Opposition rally on Georgia’s Independence Day