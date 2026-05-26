108 years since Georgia adopted its Act of Independence as country marks occasion

Georgia’s Independence Day 2026

On 26 May, Georgia celebrates Independence Day.

As the country marks the 108th anniversary of the adoption of the Act of Independence, heads of state, international organisations and diplomatic missions have sent congratulations to both the government and the Georgian people.

United States

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remains firmly committed to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Rubio said the United States supports the Georgian people in their pursuit of security, freedom and independence and stands ready to strengthen partnerships that serve “Georgia’s secure and prosperous future”.

Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described Georgia as a “friendly country and strategic partner”.

Aliyev highlighted the historical friendship, political dialogue and economic cooperation between the two countries. He also referred to his state visit to Georgia in April and said the sides had created favourable conditions for deeper regional cooperation.

Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the deepening of relations with Georgia as one of Yerevan’s main foreign policy priorities.

Pashinyan stressed the importance of the strategic partnership format and regional cooperation.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the Georgian people on Independence Day on behalf of “a friend and neighbour of Georgia”.

Erdoğan said the strategic partnership and cooperation between Tbilisi and Ankara serve the interests of regional stability and prosperity.

China

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the strategic partnership between China and Georgia has “developed well” in recent years, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China’s president also sent a separate congratulatory message. Xi Jinping described Georgia as a “good friend and partner” and said Beijing is ready to take bilateral relations to “new heights”.

United Arab Emirates and Qatar

President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the Georgian government and people success, progress and prosperity.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening close relations between the two countries and said Doha hopes to expand cooperation with Tbilisi.

European countries

King Philippe of Belgium congratulated the Georgian people and wished good health and success to President Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković described 26 May as a symbol of the Georgian nation’s “unwavering strength and resilience”.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two countries and stressed the importance of cooperation in the Black Sea region.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Đuro Macut referred to deepening relations between Tbilisi and Belgrade. Both leaders thanked Georgia for supporting Serbia’s territorial integrity.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović said friendly relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described Georgia’s Independence Day as “a symbol of strength and unity” for the Georgian people.

United Kingdom

King Charles III said he was proud of the “long-standing friendship” between the two countries and wished the Georgian people all the best in the coming year.

European Union and NATO

The EU delegation and embassies of member states said in a joint statement that the European Union continues to support Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement also stressed the importance of democratic reforms and European integration.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s public diplomacy office said the alliance remains firmly committed to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and welcomed the Georgian people’s “freedom and resilience”.

Germany, Latvia and Poland

Germany’s embassy described 26 May 1918 as “a new chapter” in Georgia’s history and said Berlin continues to support a free and European Georgia.

German Ambassador Peter Fischer also said that Germany “stands alongside everyone who supports a free and European Georgia”.

Latvia’s Foreign Ministry said the country remains committed to supporting democracy in Georgia and its European aspirations.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the Georgian people on Independence Day and extended its best wishes.

Israel

Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Hadas Meitzad described 26 May as a symbol of Georgia’s freedom and national pride. According to the ambassador, Georgia and Israel share historical ties, democratic principles and friendship.

The Pope

Pope Leo XIV wished the Georgian people peace and unity.

The Pope’s message placed particular emphasis on the importance of social solidarity, peacebuilding and charity.

Georgia’s Independence Day 2026