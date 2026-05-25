'We will not change our plans': Georgia’s opposition on Independence Day rally

Georgia’s opposition on Independence Day rally

One of the leaders of Georgia’s opposition alliance, Nika Gvaramia, has accused the government of restricting citizens’ right to assemble ahead of a protest planned for 26 May. He said the opposition would not change its plans despite Tbilisi City Hall and the Interior Ministry refusing to provide logistical support and infrastructure.

The opposition alliance announced plans for the 26 May rally on 31 March, when it launched what it described as a “national mobilisation campaign”.

According to Gvaramia, organisers announced the protest two months ago and informed the government from the outset about both the route and the format of the event. He also said the opposition alliance had formally rejected a request several days earlier to move sound equipment, screens and the stage to Rustaveli Avenue.

The opposition leader described the authorities’ decision as “unconstitutional” and claimed the government was trying to change the plans for the protest because it feared the opposition.

According to Nika Gvaramia, the opposition will begin its march from the first building of Tbilisi State University at 19:00 on 26 May before proceeding towards Rustaveli Avenue. He said organisers would try to deliver the necessary equipment and hold a full-scale rally despite the authorities’ refusal.

He stressed the symbolic significance of Rustaveli Avenue, saying the location has historically been associated with protest movements in Georgia, from the final years of the Soviet Union to the present day. According to Gvaramia, the opposition intends to bring the current protest to a “new level”, and the 26 May rally will demonstrate broad public mobilisation.

The opposition leader called on the authorities to avoid “any escalation” and noted that a high-level US delegation is also visiting Tbilisi at this time. He said ongoing developments are receiving close attention both inside the country and from international partners.

Gvaramia also said the opposition protest is peaceful in nature and based on citizens’ constitutional rights.

Nika Gvaramia

Georgia’s opposition on Independence Day rally