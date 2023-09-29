

Reputable international research company Edison Research conducted a public opinion poll on behalf of Georgian TV channel “Formula”, according to which 90% of the Georgian population supports the country’s accession to the European Union, and 83% – Georgia’s membership in NATO.

Within the framework of the survey, 1500 people aged 18 and older were interviewed by personal survey method.



The margin of error is +/- 3% for a confidence level of 95%. Fieldwork was conducted between September 7 and September 24, 2023.

Key findings of the study



According to Edison Research, 90% of the population supports EU accession, 10% oppose it.

83% support Georgia’s accession to NATO, 17% are against.

60% of the population support strategic relations with China.

61% of respondents believe that the country is developing in the wrong direction, 39% believe that it is developing in the right direction.

69% of the population have heard that in the parliamentary elections of 2024 Georgian voters will have an opportunity to vote through electronic technologies, 31% have not heard about it.

81% of the population welcomes the introduction of e-voting technologies in Georgia, while 19% do not.

88% are in favor of creating an electronic voting system that would allow Georgian immigrants to vote electronically, while 12% are opposed.

58% of the population believe that former President Mikheil Saakashvili should be pardoned, while 42% believe that this should not be done.

50 percent of the population believe that in October 2023 Georgia will not get the status of a candidate to the European Union, and 50 percent believe that it will.

The majority of respondents, 67% favor a new party(ies) to rule in Parliament.

62% of the population oppose the impeachment of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

It should be noted that 54% of the population believe that vote-buying prevents free and independent elections in Georgia.

The majority of respondents believe that opposition parties would do a better job of supporting Ukraine, crime, accession to the European Union and migration of Russians to Georgia than the ruling Georgian Dream party does.

When asked what factors prevent free and independent elections in Georgia, the answers were divided as follows: