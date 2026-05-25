Ukrainian drones have disrupted nearly a third of Russia’s oil refining capacity



Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia

As a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries in Russia, about 32 percent of the country’s oil-refining capacity has been disrupted, affecting facilities responsible for roughly 28 percent of domestic gasoline production, according to calculations by Novaya Gazeta Europe.

The latest strikes. Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that after a drone attack on May 15, the Ryazan oil refining company — Russia’s third-largest refinery by processing volume — completely halted operations. The plant has an annual refining capacity of 17.1 million tons.

Reuters sources also said that following a drone strike on May 17, the Moscow refinery in Kapotnya suspended operations. The facility ranks ninth among Russia’s largest oil-processing plants, with an annual refining capacity of 12 million tons.

Reuters sources emphasized that the drone strikes caused only limited damage to the Moscow refinery, but operations were suspended as a precaution to avoid further risks. Production could resume within days.

On May 20, following another wave of Ukrainian drone strikes, a fire broke out at the Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorod refinery in Kstovo. The facility processes about 17 million tons of oil per year. It remains unclear whether operations there were halted. The refinery was not included in Novaya Gazeta Europe’s calculations.

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