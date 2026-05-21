Georgian PM: 'We want different European Union'

“If the European Union is what we saw in the case of Denmark, then Georgia has no place in such a European Union,” Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He also criticised Germany’s ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, saying it was unjustified for him to “lecture” Georgia about “such a European Union”.

According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgia wants “a different European Union”.

“When Germany’s ambassador lectures us about such a European Union, it is, of course, impossible to justify. We want a different European Union. No one will be able to lecture us about a European Union where dogs are used against peaceful demonstrators.

For us, Mr Fischer is not European in terms of values, and [EU ambassador to Georgia] Mr Pawel Herczynski is not European in terms of values either. Geographically, they belong to Europe, but in terms of values they are incompatible with everything the European Union stands for,” Kobakhidze said.

The prime minister argued that Georgia would seek membership in a European Union that returns to the “values on which it was originally founded”.

“Before the 1940s, these values were alien to Europe. Only after the Second World War, particularly from 1949 onwards, when new constitutional systems emerged in different countries, including Germany, did new values become established in Europe,” he said.

According to Irakli Kobakhidze, before that period Europe was “a space of continuous wars”, while the protection of human rights faced “serious problems”.

“When we talk about European values, we should remember that these values are not particularly old in Europe — they became established only in the late 1940s. That is why we must remind European bureaucrats that something with a history of only a few decades can be lost very easily,” Kobakhidze said in an interview with broadcaster Imedi TV.

Context

On 19 May, during a briefing at the government administration, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze addressed an open letter to European leaders. In the letter, Kobakhidze placed particular emphasis on events in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

According to him, police use of force during the dispersal of a peaceful demonstration — including the use of batons and dogs — raised serious questions about the democratic standards the European Union claims to uphold.

Kobakhidze asked Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, António Costa, President of the European Council, and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, how they assess the violence in Copenhagen and whether such actions are compatible with the standards of democracy and human rights that the European Union consistently says it defends.

Irakli Kobakhidze on the European Union