“Decision on independence made.” Tbilisi march, day 542. Vlog “Protests in Georgia”

Protests ahead of Georgia Independence Day

Thousands of people took part in another march on May 23, the 542nd day of the pro-European protests. The rally was fully dedicated to Georgia Independence Day, which will be celebrated next week on May 26.

People gathered near the Philharmonic Hall and marched in the traditional procession to the parliament building. The main slogan of the rally was: “Decision on Georgia’s independence has been made.”

The phrase is a historical quote – it appeared on the front page of the newspaper Sakartvelo on May 26, 1918, when the “Act of Independence of Georgia” was adopted, the first official document that led to the declaration of the independent Georgian Democratic Republic later that same day.

Before the march began, activists and opposition leaders addressed the crowd with a joint statement:

“We call on everyone to join the major public gathering on Rustaveli Avenue on May 26. This is especially important. Let us show that the will of Georgian society is unshakable. We will not give up the fight for a better future. We will stand together. Until the end!”

Another march and rally is planned for May 26 at 7:00 p.m., from Tbilisi State University to the parliament building.

For more than a year and halh – since November 2024 – continuous protests have been taking place in Georgia, with demonstrators demanding that the country return to the path of European integration. Every evening thousands, and often tens of thousands, gather in Tbilisi and several other cities. Over this time dozens of participants have been detained, many have faced criminal charges, and some have been sentenced to prison terms. For the first time in the history of independent Georgia, the country has up to 150 prisoners of conscience, including women. Among them is Mzia Amaglobeli, founder of the popular outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti. In 2025 she was sentenced to two years in prison for slapping a police officer. Protesters demand the release of all political prisoners, new parliamentary elections – as they do not recognize the results of the 2024 vote – and the repeal of all anti-democratic laws adopted over the past two years. To suppress the protests, the ruling Georgian Dream party has increasingly tightened repression against civil society and the media. However, protests in various forms continue.

News in Georgia