Estonia has imposed sanctions on another 19 Georgian officials

Estonia’s Sanctions Against Georgia

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has signed a decision to impose sanctions on another 19 high-ranking officials of Georgia.

Estonia has now banned a total of 102 Georgian citizens from entering the country.

The officials added to the sanctions list are considered directly or indirectly responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters in Georgia, as well as journalists and opposition figures. The use of violence by Georgian authorities, politicized court cases, and disproportionate punishments for protesters and opposition politicians contradict the fundamental values of democracy and the conditions associated with Georgia’s EU candidate status, the Estonian side stated.

“Estonia, in defending the rights and dignity of the Georgian people, will continue to support Georgia’s civil society, independent media, and European integration,” said Tsahkna.