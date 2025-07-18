Kobakhidze’s Appeal to Trump

“The attitude of the current U.S. administration toward Georgia has radically changed, and the unjust approach inherited from the previous administration — and now even more sharply continued through the hands of official Brussels — has come to an end,” said Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to him, the current U.S. administration has done nothing to correct the mistakes of its predecessors regarding Georgia; moreover, one does not need to conduct a “deep analysis” to see that the threat of war has not disappeared.

In Kobakhidze’s view, the “deep state,” also referred to as the “Global War Party,” will destroy not only the United States, as Donald Trump himself fears, but also Europe.

What did Irakli Kobakhidze say?

“We have repeatedly stated, and once again confirm, that we wish President Trump success in his fight against the Deep State. However, we also continue to have well-founded doubts that this fight might not end in the defeat of the Deep State, but rather in its rebranding — a rebranding that could aim to push the U.S. aside and drag Europe into the Russia-Ukraine war with full force, ultimately leading to the simultaneous destruction of both Europe and Russia.

Time will tell, but in all fairness, it should be noted that the current [U.S.] administration has done nothing to correct the mistakes of its predecessor regarding Georgia. The unjustly imposed sanctions are still in place, and our clearly expressed desire to start our relationship from a clean slate remains unanswered. Once again, we sincerely hope that President Trump fulfills one of his key campaign promises and destroys the Deep State. Otherwise, the Deep State — that very same Global War Party — will destroy not only America, as Donald Trump himself pointed out, but also Europe.”

No in-depth analysis is needed to understand that the threat of war has not gone anywhere. The Global War Party is doing everything it can to place the burden of the Ukraine issue entirely on Europe, trying to kill two birds with one stone — to simultaneously destroy both Europe and Russia. In this context, the idea of opening a second front in Georgia remains just as relevant as it was at the beginning of the war.

Moreover, it is possible that this issue is now even more critical for the Global War Party. Today, the rhetoric of war from EU leaders is so aggressive that not only is there no end in sight to the military confrontation, but everything is being done to prolong it.

Maximum armament of Ukraine, the delivery of long-range weapons, the tightening of sanctions against Russia, and statements by retired generals that they are preparing for war with Russia in the near future — all of this clearly reflects the plan of the Global War Party: to continue and escalate the Russia-Ukraine war at Europe’s expense. These processes are aimed, on one hand, at weakening Europe and, on the other, Russia — and, naturally, they will end with that result.

It is also worth emphasizing the decision by EU member states to allocate, in the long term, 5% of their GDP to defense spending — an amount that exceeds 15% of their national budgets. This move, dictated by the Global War Party, is turning European countries into militaristic states, which, on one hand, further increases the risk of military escalation on the continent, and on the other, worsens the European Union’s economic situation and social climate.

Under these extremely difficult circumstances, it is crucial to exercise utmost caution so that society does not succumb to blackmail and provocations from the European bureaucracy and does not take a step that would inevitably lead to the destruction of the country.