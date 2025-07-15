Two people were killed in the collapse of a residential building in Tbilisi

Collapse of a building in Tbilisi

Two people were killed and another is in critical condition in hospital after a residential building collapsed in Tbilisi on July 14, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed.

An investigation has been launched under Article 240 of the Criminal Code (violation of safety rules during mining, construction, or other work), which carries a penalty of a fine, corrective labor for up to 2 years, or imprisonment for up to 2 years.

A year earlier, social media users had posted a video showing the condition of the now-collapsed building.

Mayor calls the collapse an accident

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze described the building collapse as an accident. Speaking at the scene, he said the structure had been classified as fifth-category hazardous and deemed beyond repair.

However, some residents refused the city’s offer to temporarily vacate the building during its demolition and the construction of a new one, despite the mayor’s office pledging to cover rental costs.

“A proposal was made guaranteeing the demolition of the building and the construction of a new one. Implementing this plan required 100% consent from residents, which, unfortunately, could not be secured,” Kaladze said.

The next day, the mayor clarified that the building had in fact been categorized as third-class hazardous, a less severe designation.

Union blames city hall

The independent union of public servants “Article 78 of the Constitution” recalled a decision adopted two years ago, which allows the municipality to redevelop dilapidated residential buildings without the unanimous consent of apartment owners.

“Even though Tbilisi City Hall and the district administration were informed about the deteriorated condition of the building, and its level of hazard had been determined, Kakha Kaladze now relies solely on the argument that 100% consent was lacking,” the union said.

According to the union, Tbilisi City Council Resolution No. 21-1, adopted on January 27, 2023, has allowed for such redevelopment without unanimous consent for more than two years.

The union also questioned why a parking lot had been set up in front of the collapsing building, and why commercial signage permits had been issued in recent years:

“What was City Hall thinking? Why did it allow businesses to operate inside a decaying building, set up a parking lot in front of it, and, having refused to rebuild it, fail to ensure the safety of both residents and passersby?”

Ombudsman launches investigation

The Public Defender’s Office announced it would examine issues related to residential safety in the collapsed building.

The office noted that despite the existence of a policy for replacing decaying residential buildings in Tbilisi, many families have had to live for years in hazardous conditions.

“These deteriorating buildings pose a danger to both residents and passersby. Years of research show that solving this systemic problem requires timely and effective action — something current legal guarantees and municipal programs are not equipped to deliver,” the ombudsman said.

