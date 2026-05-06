Opinion: 'Strategic partnership with France marks new chapter in Armenia’s history'

Armenia-France strategic partnership declaration

Armenia and France have signed a declaration on strategic partnership. The two countries signed the document on 5 May during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Yerevan.

By signing the document, the two countries said they aimed to contribute to regional and international security, stability and peace by strengthening bilateral ties.

The declaration also says Armenia and France plan to deepen co-operation in several areas, including security and defence.

At the signing ceremony, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recalled the number of joint programmes Armenia and France had already launched before signing the declaration. He said:

“We can only imagine the achievements and successes that await us after establishing a strategic partnership.”

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted defence co-operation in particular. He said the document would strengthen the partnership in the defence sector.

“In recent years, we have worked to modernise the armed forces and strengthen Armenia’s sovereignty. This has become an important part of our bilateral relations,” Macron said.

Political analyst Ruben Meghrabyan told JAMnews that the strategic partnership declaration and other agreements signed during Macron’s visit would help Armenia strengthen its military capabilities, improve security and boost development, including in the technology sector.

“This is a very powerful incentive for Armenia to move forward. Recent developments should not only be viewed in the context of Armenia-France relations, but also within the broader framework of Armenia-EU partnership,” he said.

Below are the main provisions of the strategic partnership declaration with France, other bilateral agreements signed during the visit, Macron’s views on Armenia’s European integration and commentary from a political analyst.

French President Emmanuel Macron also took part in two other major events held in Yerevan this week: the 8th summit of the European Political Community and the 3rd international forum “Yerevan Dialogue”. On 4 May, Armenia’s presidential residence hosted a dinner in Macron’s honour. Armenia awarded the French president the Order of Glory for his contribution to strengthening friendly ties between the two countries and expanding bilateral co-operation. Under a decree signed by Macron, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. Napoleon Bonaparte established the award in 1802, and France considers it the country’s highest state distinction.

Award ceremony

Main provisions of the declaration

Under the declaration on strategic partnership, Armenia and France plan to significantly expand and deepen relations in the following areas:

political dialogue, bilateral and multilateral co-operation,

security and defence,

economic co-operation and connectivity,

global issues,

education, science, culture, sport and youth,

decentralised co-operation and civil society.

The declaration also says the two countries commit to:

developing co-operation in the defence industry,

strengthening co-operation in defence research and innovation,

deepening co-operation within international organisations on regional and international security issues, as well as other areas of mutual interest,

co-operating in international peacekeeping missions,

continuing dialogue between their military chiefs of staff.

In the field of security, the declaration also includes co-operation in:

artificial intelligence,

cyber security,

countering disinformation and information manipulation.

Cyber security, semiconductors and helicopter supplies

The two sides also signed several other major agreements covering a wide range of areas, from education and culture to high-tech industries and banking.

In Armenia, the agreements signed with the ministries of high-tech industry and defence drew particular attention.

They included:

a document on co-operation in artificial intelligence, cyber security and semiconductors,

a memorandum on co-operation in research, development and innovation in military technologies and defence systems,

an agreement on the supply of transport helicopters.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the Bargushat Tunnel in Armenia.

“This marks a new stage not only for the North-South highway project, but also for raising construction standards in Armenia’s road sector,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreements would create new opportunities in the years ahead.

‘Only a European future can guarantee peace for Armenia’ — Macron

Journalists asked French President Emmanuel Macron whether he saw Armenia as part of the “strong Europe” he often speaks about. Macron said he did.

He said Europe was not only a political project, but also a matter of geography and history, adding that Armenia had deep European roots.

Speaking about Armenia’s prospects for European integration, Macron said:

“That depends on Armenia’s own choice. At the same time, this is a long and difficult process. I believe we should not wait. Given the current situation in the world, we must act now. This is exactly how we have acted in recent years. We have helped build a broader Europe, and Armenia has moved forward alongside us. Only a European future can guarantee peace for Armenia.”

Commentary

According to political analyst Ruben Meghrabyan, the establishment of a strategic partnership with France marks a historic moment for Armenia and Armenian-French relations.

“This is a new chapter in our history. It opens broad opportunities for Armenia not only in bilateral relations with France, but also within the Armenia-European Union partnership and the wider Armenia-Europe framework,” he said.

Meghrabyan believes Europe is currently undergoing a transformation. In his view, the European Union is evolving from an economic and political alliance into a military-political actor.

The analyst also argued that France had taken on the role of a “driving force” behind Armenia’s European integration.

“Paris is playing this role in every sphere: ideological, political, economic and military. This is extremely important for Armenia’s foreign policy. At the same time, it provides a serious incentive for domestic reforms. We must understand that European integration is simply impossible without reforms,” he explained.

Meghrabyan attached particular importance to the events held in Yerevan earlier this week, including the 8th summit of the European Political Community and the first Armenia-EU summit. He believes Europe used the events to express “solidarity and support” for Armenia’s pro-European reforms and political direction.

“At the same time, Europe expressed solidarity with Armenia’s resistance to all those who want to undermine our statehood and conquer Armenia once again,” the analyst added.

He said it was clear to him that Russia viewed Armenia as a temporarily lost territory and saw the elections due in June as an opportunity to regain influence.

“In the course of this resistance, Armenia needed support and received it. These major European events should be seen as a message in defence of Armenian democracy and statehood,” he said.

Official farewell ceremony for Emmanuel Macron at Zvartnots International Airport

Armenia-France strategic partnership declaration