New EU civilian mission to be deployed in Armenia

New EU mission in Armenia

A new European Union civilian mission will be sent to Armenia, with an initial mandate of two years. The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council approved the decision on 21 April. Yerevan had requested support from Brussels in December 2025. Armenia’s foreign ministry said the mission will help counter hybrid threats and strengthen democratic resilience.

The document is not yet publicly available. However, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has obtained a copy. The outlet reports that the new structure will be called the “EU Partnership Mission in Armenia” (EUPM Armenia). It is expected to begin operating in the coming months. The mission will include 20 to 30 experts based in Yerevan.

According to the document, the mission will advise relevant Armenian ministries and agencies on countering hybrid threats. These include foreign information manipulation and interference, cybercrime, and illicit financial flows in electoral and political contexts.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that the mission is primarily concerned about possible Russian interference in Armenia’s parliamentary elections on 7 June. However, the document itself does not explicitly mention this.

“The future of Armenia must be determined by its citizens freely and democratically, without external pressure,” the document states.

A journalist asked Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the ruling party and chair of parliament’s European integration committee, why Armenia does not name the sources of hybrid threats, while EU officials often openly point to Russia. He said the perception of threats in Armenia and the EU is the same, but the wording differs.

“There are issues where I would not use the same language as Kaja Kallas. The fact is, I am in a different position. I have different resources, and I must use them carefully and rationally. I must avoid creating new risks for Armenia and focus on neutralising existing ones,” he said in an interview with a local outlet.

The EU’s first long-term civilian monitoring mission (EUMA) began work in Armenia in 2023. It operates along the Armenian side of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border and aims to support stability in border areas. In 2025, the EU extended its mandate until 2027. The mission now includes more than 200 personnel, who patrol specific sections of the border. Observers send the results of their monitoring to Brussels.

Armenian foreign ministry response

Armenia’s foreign ministry has welcomed the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s decision to deploy a new civilian mission. The ministry said the move represents another joint initiative under the Armenia–EU strategic partnership agenda.

The ministry has released limited details so far. Its statement focuses on the mission’s areas of work. These include countering hybrid threats, such as disinformation, cyberattacks and illicit financial flows.

“The mission, through its activities, will contribute to strengthening institutional capacity in the above-mentioned areas and enhancing the resilience of Armenian society to modern challenges,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Brussels wants to replicate Moldova’s success”: details

Several EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Brussels hopes to replicate a “successful Moldovan experience” in Armenia.

The remark refers to elections. Unlike Armenia, Moldova did not host a similar mission during its 2025 parliamentary elections. However, experts supported state institutions. They helped identify and expose Russian disinformation. As a result, pro-European forces remained in power despite sustained pressure.

“The mission will strengthen Armenia’s resilience to hybrid threats. It will provide strategic advice to relevant security structures and offer operational support,” the EU Foreign Affairs Council said in a statement.

The new mission will work in coordination with the Armenian government. It will also cooperate with “other actors” that share the goal of countering disinformation.

Reports also say the mission will support these efforts in the event of:

a constitutional referendum following the parliamentary elections

subsequent local government elections

Opinion

Arman Yeghoyan, head of parliament’s European integration committee, said the new EU mission is arriving in Armenia to address medium-term challenges:

“It is not possible to say that hybrid threats will disappear after the elections. There are reasons to believe they will continue afterwards.”

Mr Yeghoyan did not specify which countries these threats may originate from. He said Yerevan would not have sought Brussels’ support if it knew with “surgical precision” where, when, through whom, in what volume, for what purpose these campaigns are organised, and how much money is invested in them.

“The sources of disinformation can vary widely. They can be hidden behind several layers. They may originate in one place, while the ‘tail’ appears elsewhere,” he said.

As an example, he referred to numerous publications by a Turkish journalist based in Luhansk, who spread disinformation about Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The ruling party MP said such threats are described as hybrid because they combine different tools — “information as a weapon”.

He said Armenia and the European Union may differ in their assessments and wording of threats and their sources due to differences in “position and resources”:

“We are not in a boxing ring where you say: look, he hit you, so you hit back. We succeed if we act wisely and neutralise the threat, rather than shouting about what threat we are neutralising.”

In his view, EU statements do not create new risks for Armenia.

“This is a golden mean that allows us to neutralise existing dangers. It is a balance that remains within acceptable limits,” Mr Yeghoyan said.

New EU mission in Armenia