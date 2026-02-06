Opinion: 'Sentences handed down to Armenians in Baku do not fit the peace agenda'

Baku sentences: reaction in Yerevan

The Baku military court has announced sentences for the former leaders of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the exception of state minister Ruben Vardanyan. Azerbaijan is considering his case separately.

The Azerbaijani court gave life sentences to former president Arayik Harutyunyan, Defence Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, deputy commander David Manukyan, parliament speaker Davit Ishkhanyan and foreign minister Davit Babayan. Former presidents Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan received 20-year prison terms.

Baku brought serious charges against all the detainees, ranging from terrorism to genocide. Officials explained the lighter sentences for Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan by their age. Under Azerbaijani law, courts do not hand down life sentences to people over 65.

In Armenia, these verdicts triggered strong anger. They came amid statements about peace with Azerbaijan and the awarding of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity to the leaders of the two countries.

“You receive an award, call home and say: ‘Go ahead and hand down the life sentence,’” wrote journalist Levon Barseghyan on Facebook. The post quickly gained popularity on social media.

Armenian human rights defenders say the Baku verdicts are illegitimate. They argue that the entire process was political from the start, rather than legal.

“We must use international institutions to neutralise these processes. At the same time, these decisions do not carry much weight for the Azerbaijani authorities. They cannot derail or prevent these people from returning. The return of four Armenian detainees at the start of the year is a clear and telling example,” said international law expert Siranush Sahakyan, who represents Armenian detainees at the European Court of Human Rights.

In general, people in Armenia do not see the situation as a dead end. Some expect that part of the detainees will return home during the upcoming visit of US Vice-President JD Vance to Yerevan and Baku.

Two dozen human rights organisations have appealed to the US vice-president. They asked him to help secure the release of Armenians held in Baku.

“We appeal to you and the US administration to take steps to reunite the imprisoned Armenians with their families as soon as possible. We believe you can resolve this humanitarian issue and end the suffering of these families,” the statement says.

In Baku, the court also handed down sentences to eight more Armenians. Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan received 19 years in prison. Garik Martirosyan received 18 years. Levon Balayan and David Alaverdyan received 16 years. Vasil Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan and Erik Ghazaryan received 15-year sentences.

The report also includes further details about Armenians held in Azerbaijan, a statement from Armenian civil society representatives, expert views on the verdicts, and reactions from social media users.

Four of the 23 detainees held in Baku returned to Armenia this year

According to official figures, 23 people were held in Azerbaijan. Four of them — David Davtyan, Gevorg Sujyan, Vigen Euljekjian and Vagif Khachatryan — arrived in Armenia on 14 January.

Yerevan and Baku described their return as a “practical result of the established peace.” However, on the same day, Armenia handed over two Syrian citizens to Syria. They had fought as mercenaries on the Azerbaijani side. Yousef Alaabet al-Haji and Mukhrab Muhammad al-Shkheri took part in the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020.

Armenian courts gave both men life sentences. Prosecutors charged the mercenaries with serious crimes, including international terrorism and violations of international humanitarian law.

Local media reported that Armenian detainees returned in exchange for the Syrian mercenaries. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan strongly denied this.

“We are working to further strengthen relations with Syria. We hope this decision, which is friendly towards Syria, will create a more favourable atmosphere for the Armenian community there,” he said.

At present, 19 people remain in Baku, eight of them former Karabakh leaders.

In August 2025, after the peace summit in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked US President Donald Trump to help secure the return of Armenians from Baku. Trump promised to speak with the president of Azerbaijan.

“Urgent assistance is required”: statement by Armenian NGOs

“Fake, staged court proceedings have produced life sentences and long prison terms that do not fit the peace agenda,” a statement by 20 Armenian NGOs says.

Civil society representatives believe Baku does not intend to return the former Karabakh officials. They say statements by Azerbaijani authorities point in that direction.

The NGOs that signed the statement ask US Vice-President JD Vance to help secure the release of the imprisoned Christians. They insist that “urgent assistance is required.”

The statement says the current US administration stresses its commitment to human rights.

“President Trump highlighted the importance of protecting persecuted Christians during his election campaign. We believe the US administration can play an important role in freeing the Armenian Christians held in Baku.”

Human rights groups say their return is an important humanitarian issue for Armenian society. They also argue that releasing the detainees would strengthen the peace process and help build trust.

Expert opinion

International law expert Siranush Sahakyan says the Baku military court’s sentences were predictable.

“They moved political decisions to the judicial level. In reality, this was a prosecution of those who implemented Artsakh’s right to self-determination.”

Sahakyan describes the proceedings as demonstrative punitive actions. She notes that the hearings took place in secret and lacked transparency. International partners had no opportunity to observe them.

The expert says the return of those convicted is possible if “the actors involved apply sufficient pressure to secure their release.” As for the former Karabakh leaders, she believes Azerbaijani authorities will delay their return.

“The military and political leadership will return after other categories of Armenian detainees are freed. I consider this possible within the peace process, because a situation where the prisoner issue remains unresolved while peace is declared is unnatural and systemic in contradiction.”

Sahakyan also says the sentences have not yet entered into force.

“We know the public defender’s office will file a formal appeal. So we do not expect any change in their place of detention in the next few months. After that, we will see.”

At the same time, she says the issue of returning the detainees must be raised in international institutions.

Social media reactions

“Another sign that Azerbaijan has no intention of making peace with Armenia. Against the backdrop of the peace prize ceremony in Abu Dhabi for the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, these monstrous sentences show cynical disrespect for the Armenian people and the entire civilised world.”

“We are swimming in a ‘sea of peace,’ while the Baku court gives our compatriots life sentences.”

“While they play at peace, collect medals, sing and dance, people receive life sentences or 20 years in prison. What happened to the promise that ‘the guys would wait only two months’? How many two-month periods have already passed?”

“When Baku hands Armenians life sentences, this is not justice. This is not peace. This is the rule of force. Is this your ‘brotherly,’ ‘peace-loving’ Azerbaijan? Is this the humanity of Europe, America, Russia and the international community as a whole? Where is the international community?”

“My heart is breaking from this helplessness and injustice.”

