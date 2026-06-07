Live: Armenia heads to polls in high-stakes 2026 parliamentary election. Photos and video
Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections
Polling stations across Armenia opened at 08:00 local time and will close at 20:00.
Given the unprecedented political tensions and deep social polarization that preceded the vote, as well as the extensive election campaigns conducted by the 18 political forces competing in the elections, voter turnout is expected to be high.
At the same time, opinion polls conducted during the final stage of the campaign suggested a high level of public disillusionment with the political class:
- 40% of respondents said they did not trust any politician;
- 23% remained undecided.
As a result, many analysts have described the election outcome as highly unpredictable.
As of June 6, the day before voting, the total number of registered voters stood at 2.489.031.
Armenia’s Interior Ministry said it would deploy 5,239 police officers to polling stations across the country to maintain public order.
Voters can find their designated polling station through a register available on the website of the Central Electoral Commission.
These elections have stood out from previous campaigns because of the scale of alleged vote-buying by some political forces. Authorities linked this to attempts by a foreign state to influence the outcome of the elections.
Law enforcement agencies have closely monitored the situation throughout the campaign. Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee regularly reported cases of alleged vote-buying and other election-related violations.
According to the committee’s latest statement, released on the official day of election silence:
- 103 criminal cases have been launched;
- 194 people have been detained;
- criminal proceedings have been initiated against 209 individuals;
- 10 people have been placed on a wanted list;
- 84 individuals have been subjected to arrest or house arrest;
- alternative preventive measures have been applied to 85 individuals;
- 12 criminal cases involving 45 defendants have been referred to court with indictments;
- 300 people have been questioned.
Before the elections, the Central Electoral Commission reminded everyone involved in the electoral process that election campaigning is prohibited on election day.
The voting process will be monitored by 13 local and 8 international observation missions, as well as representatives from 71 media outlets.
JAMnews is following developments throughout the day and will provide live updates on the most important election-related news as events unfold.
Who is running in election?
These are the parties and alliances contesting the election, along with the candidates heading their electoral lists:
- Civil Contract (Nikol Pashinyan)
- Strong Armenia (Narek Karapetyan)
- Prosperous Armenia (Gagik Tsarukyan)
- Wings of Unity (Arman Tatoyan)
- Armenia Alliance (Robert Kocharyan)
- New Force (Hayk Marutyan)
- Republic Party (Aram Sargsyan)
- For the Republic – Defenders of Democracy (Arman Babajanyan)
- Bright Armenia (Edmon Marukyan)
- Armenian National Congress (Levon Zurabyan)
- Democracy. Law. Discipline (Levon Baghdasaryan)
- Meritocratic Party of Armenia (Gurgen Simonyan)
- Democratic Consolidation (Suren Petrosyan)
- Christian Democratic Party (Levon Shirinyan)
- Kochari National Revival and National Awakening Party (Artak Sargsyan)
- National Democratic Pole Pan-Armenian Party (Gevorg Karapetyan)
- Against All (Spartak Kyureghyan)
- Reformists Party (Vagharshak Harutyunyan).
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Strong Armenia representative first to cast ballot
Narek Karapetyan, who heads the Strong Armenia alliance’s electoral list, cast his vote in the town of Tashir. He told journalists he had voted for major change in Armenia.
Responding to allegations that Russia was seeking to influence the election through the Strong Armenia alliance, Karapetyan dismissed the claims as an information tactic used by the authorities. He added that Turkey’s foreign minister had openly expressed support for Armenia’s current government, which he said amounted to interference in the country’s internal affairs.
“We believe that no country should interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, and that democratic elections should be held,” he said.
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Ombudsman launches election monitoring, hotline 116 activated for complaints
The office of Armenia’s Ombudsman said it had activated an emergency response regime from early morning to ensure the prompt receipt and review of complaints and reports concerning human rights issues related to the election process, refer them to the relevant authorities and help safeguard citizens’ voting rights.
Voters can also submit complaints, reports and statements concerning human rights issues during the election process through the Ombudsman’s hotline by calling 116 or (+374 96) 116 100.
The office added that it was paying particular attention to information published in the media and on social media relating to human rights issues connected to the election process.