Live: Armenia heads to polls in high-stakes 2026 parliamentary election. Photos and video

Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections

Polling stations across Armenia opened at 08:00 local time and will close at 20:00.

Given the unprecedented political tensions and deep social polarization that preceded the vote, as well as the extensive election campaigns conducted by the 18 political forces competing in the elections, voter turnout is expected to be high.

At the same time, opinion polls conducted during the final stage of the campaign suggested a high level of public disillusionment with the political class:

40% of respondents said they did not trust any politician;

23% remained undecided.

As a result, many analysts have described the election outcome as highly unpredictable.

As of June 6, the day before voting, the total number of registered voters stood at 2.489.031.

Armenia’s Interior Ministry said it would deploy 5,239 police officers to polling stations across the country to maintain public order.

Voters can find their designated polling station through a register available on the website of the Central Electoral Commission.

These elections have stood out from previous campaigns because of the scale of alleged vote-buying by some political forces. Authorities linked this to attempts by a foreign state to influence the outcome of the elections.

Law enforcement agencies have closely monitored the situation throughout the campaign. Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee regularly reported cases of alleged vote-buying and other election-related violations.

According to the committee’s latest statement, released on the official day of election silence:

103 criminal cases have been launched;

194 people have been detained;

criminal proceedings have been initiated against 209 individuals;

10 people have been placed on a wanted list;

84 individuals have been subjected to arrest or house arrest;

alternative preventive measures have been applied to 85 individuals;

12 criminal cases involving 45 defendants have been referred to court with indictments;

300 people have been questioned.

Before the elections, the Central Electoral Commission reminded everyone involved in the electoral process that election campaigning is prohibited on election day.

The voting process will be monitored by 13 local and 8 international observation missions, as well as representatives from 71 media outlets.

JAMnews is following developments throughout the day and will provide live updates on the most important election-related news as events unfold.

Who is running in election?

These are the parties and alliances contesting the election, along with the candidates heading their electoral lists: