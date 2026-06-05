Fact-checkers expose alleged Russian FSB interference in Armenia’s parliamentary elections

Russian FSB interference in Armenia’s elections

New evidence has emerged of Russian interference in Armenia’s parliamentary elections, which are due to take place on 7 June. The findings suggest that certain representatives of the Armenian community in Russia have taken active steps to influence political developments inside Armenia.

The investigation also alleges that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has coordinated a campaign to recruit voters living in Russia who hold Armenian citizenship.

The information was published by the fact-checking platform FIP.am. A journalist working for the platform called leaders of regional branches of the Union of Armenians of Russia while posing as an FSB officer. Believing they were speaking to a genuine FSB representative, several members of the organisation disclosed details about efforts to influence the Armenian elections.

The Union of Armenians of Russia is a major nationwide public organisation that brings together members of the Armenian diaspora in Russia. It was established in June 2000 with the stated aim of “consolidating the Russian-Armenian community, preserving its national identity and strengthening friendship between the peoples of Russia and Armenia.”

In particular, Arsen Abramyan, head of the Armenian community in Ulyanovsk, told a person he believed to be an FSB officer — who was in fact a journalist — that members of the community had received clear instructions to vote for the “Russian team”.

According to Abramyan, that camp includes four political forces:

the Armenia Alliance led by former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan;

Strong Armenia, headed by Russian businessman and billionaire Samvel Karapetyan;

Prosperous Armenia, led by prominent businessman Gagik Tsarukyan;

and the Wings of Unity party, founded by former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan.

Abramyan also said that organisers deliberately avoid publicly promoting Wings of Unity. The party presents itself as having a “pro-European image”, and Russian-linked structures are trying to preserve that impression, he said.

The organisation helps cover travel costs

The head of the Armenian community in Ulyanovsk also described the logistics behind transporting voters from Russia to Armenia. He said some people buy their own tickets, while the community helps those who cannot afford the journey:

“Personally, I haven’t bought tickets for anyone yet. There were some guys who needed to travel and said, ‘I genuinely want to go, I just don’t have the means.’ We ask for help, and people contribute. As a community leader, I also ask friends and other people I know, and they help.”

He added that he is currently in Moscow and is “managing the process” by phone.

Abramyan also acknowledged that he would not be able to vote himself because he does not hold Armenian citizenship. Fact-checkers later found that, in an earlier message to the Armenian community, he had claimed that he would personally take part in the elections in Armenia.

According to publicly available information, 60-year-old Arsen Abramyan headed the Armenian community organisation Voskevan in Ulyanovsk until 2007. Since then, he has served as head of the Ulyanovsk regional branch of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

“There is complete mutual understanding” between the FSB and the Armenian community

The journalist, posing as an “FSB officer”, told Abramyan that Russian security services could provide financial assistance at any time to people wishing to travel to Armenia. Abramyan immediately replied that “it would be good” if support could be provided for “10 to 15 people” to make the trip. He clarified that he was referring to individuals who hold Armenian passports.

When asked how effective cooperation with the FSB handler had been, the head of the Armenian community replied:

“We work with your colleagues, everything is excellent. I have been chairman for 24 years and, thank God, there is complete mutual understanding between us.”

Abramyan also complained to the journalist posing as an FSB officer about Armenia’s current government. He said Armenian officials do not cooperate with them and do not maintain allied relations with Russia.

Russian intelligence officers “do not speak like that”

The fact-checking platform also contacted the heads of the Armenian communities in Tula and Voronezh, Rafik Papyan and Armen Yeghiazaryan. Both confirmed that they maintain contact with the FSB.

“At the end of a brief conversation, the head of the Union of Armenians of Russia’s Tula regional branch remarked to our journalist that Russian intelligence officers ‘do not speak like that’.

Meanwhile, Georgy Akopyan, head of the Armenian community in Crimea, which Russia occupies, confirmed that organisers are sending voters to Armenia, but did not provide any further details,” FIP.am reported.

Russian FSB interference in Armenia’s elections