Russian citizen arrested in Georgia on US sanctions evasion charges

Russian national Kurashkevich arrested in Georgia

Russian national Tatiana Kurashkevich, who is wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was detained at Tbilisi airport. According to her lawyer, Beka Nemsitsveridze, Kurashkevich arrived in Georgia as a tourist and was unaware that she was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said officers from the Central Criminal Police Department and the Prosecutor General’s Office arrested a person wanted internationally on charges of multiple serious crimes. The operation was carried out under a joint declaration signed with the US State Department and in coordination with the FBI.

Speaking to local outlet Tabula, Kurashkevich’s lawyer said the United States accuses her of facilitating the import of aircraft spare parts into Russia in circumvention of sanctions. He said his client denies the allegations.

If extradited to the United States, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

The Tbilisi City Court has ordered Kurashkevich to remain in pre-trial detention for three months pending further proceedings.

The lawyer said the Georgian court was not examining the substance of the allegations or whether Kurashkevich had committed a crime. The proceedings concern only whether she should be extradited to the United States.

“Nothing is being contested in Georgia. The US has brought charges alleging her involvement in the import and export of goods subject to sanctions. She simply arrived in Tbilisi as a tourist and it emerged at the airport that she was wanted through Interpol. She was detained. The only issue for the Georgian side is whether she should be extradited to the United States,” Nemsitsveridze said.

According to the lawyer, the materials provided by the US authorities at this stage are limited, although additional documentation is expected to be submitted once extradition proceedings begin.

Eva Merkacheva commented on the detention, describing Kurashkevich as a postgraduate student at the Diplomatic Academy of Russia’s Foreign Ministry and a specialist in international trade.

Merkacheva said Kurashkevich could face up to 70 years in prison in the United States if convicted on charges related to sanctions evasion and other financial crimes.