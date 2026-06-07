Georgia to restrict mobile phone use in schools

Georgia to restrict mobile phones in schools

Georgia‘s Ministry of Education, Science and Youth has approved nationwide rules governing the use of electronic communication devices in schools. The new regulations set out the conditions under which pupils may use electronic devices during the school day, rules for communication with parents, as well as the rights and responsibilities of schools and students.

Under the ministry’s decree, both public and private schools must implement the necessary organisational and technical measures by 1 September 2026. These include the purchase and installation of dedicated storage lockers for mobile phones, smartphones and smartwatches.

Under the new rules, non-essential use of electronic communication devices during the school day will be prohibited, except in cases specified by a school’s internal regulations.

Non-essential use is defined as keeping or using an electronic device in an active state during the school day without prior permission from an authorised member of staff.

The regulations allow the use of electronic communication devices in the following circumstances:

with prior approval from an authorised staff member for educational purposes;

for health monitoring or other medical needs, provided a parent or legal guardian has submitted the relevant documentation to the school in advance;

during emergencies and exceptional situations;

for pupils with special educational needs or disabilities, based on a joint decision by the relevant specialist, class teacher and parent;

where required to support a pupil’s learning or daily functioning, subject to an assessment by an appropriate specialist;

in other cases provided for under the school’s internal regulations.

Communication between pupils and their parents or legal guardians will take place through official channels designated by the school.

The ministry said the new rules are intended to improve the effectiveness of the learning process and help ensure a safe and well-organised school environment.

Georgia to restrict mobile phones in schools