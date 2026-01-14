Four ethnic Armenians held in Azerbaijan jails handed over to Armenia

Azerbaijan hands over Armenian prisoners

Four ethnic Armenians held in prisons in Azerbaijan were transferred to Armenia on 14 January and are now on Armenian territory.

The entirely unexpected move was confirmed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenia’s National Security Service.

Those handed over were David Davtyan, Gevorg Sudzhyan, Vigen Euljekdjian and Vagif Khachatryan.

In the photo: Vagif Khachatryan (left); Vigen Euljekdjian (top right); and Gevorg Sudzhyan and David Davtyan (bottom, left to right).

“The process was carried out as a practical outcome of the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Armenia’s National Security Service said in a statement.

Nikol Pashinyan wrote:

“According to the results of the initial medical examinations, no health problems have been identified in Gevorg Sudzhyan, David Davtyan and Vigen Euljekdjian. Vagif Khachatryan’s health condition [he was travelling (from Karabakh) to Yerevan in July 2023 for heart surgery when he was detained by Azerbaijani border guards] is initially assessed as satisfactory. They are being transported to Yerevan.”

The Azerbaijani state news agency APA commented on the event as follows:

“In accordance with a bilateral agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and guided by principles of humanitarianism, four individuals — Vagif Cherkezi Khachatryan, Gevorg Rubenovich Sudzhyan, David Tigrani Davtyan and Viken Abraham Euljekjian — who had been convicted under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and were serving their sentences in our country, were transferred to Armenia.

This process is also a practical outcome of the peace established between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The rights of the transferred individuals were fully respected during their detention in Azerbaijan; their health and conditions of detention complied with international standards. Prior to their transfer to Armenia, the convicted individuals also underwent medical examinations, which confirmed that their health was normal.

Vagif Khachatryan, whose health condition had been unsatisfactory, received all necessary medical care and was under constant medical supervision.”