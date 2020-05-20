Coronavirus, update. The Russian ministry of defense has been brought in to handle the outbreak of the coronavirus in Dagestan
By decision of president Putin, detachments of military and civilian specialists were sent to Dagestan to carry out mass disinfection of objects in the republic. It was also announced that they will build a new medical center in Dagestan with a minimum of 200 beds.
In serious condition in intensive care, the head of the Coordination center for Muslims of the North Caucasus, mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia Ismail Berdiev.
Officially, in Dagestan 3,553 cases of coronavirus were detected, 32 of them died. However, authorities have recently confirmed that since the start of the epidemic, more than 700 people have died from pneumonia, and nearly 15,000 are in hospitals with this diagnosis.
