'Lelo - Strong Georgia' joins elections; rest of opposition slams move, calls for boycott

The first open statement from the Georgian opposition confirming participation in the October 4 municipal elections has been made. On July 5, Irakli Kupradze, a leader of the “Lelo – Strong Georgia” coalition, announced at a special briefing: “By taking part in these elections, we’re entering another major battlefield against dictatorship and the Russian regime in Georgia.”

Several other opposition parties and coalitions immediately responded, calling the decision “highly regrettable.”

The upcoming municipal elections have deepened Georgia’s political tensions, already marked by sharp confrontation between the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition. This time, the rift has emerged within the opposition itself. The question of whether to participate in the elections has also split pro-Western civil society, sparking intense debate. Eight opposition parties have declared a boycott, arguing that participation won’t bring real political results because, in their words, “Georgian Dream” has seized power at all levels, is carrying out political repression, and actively dismantling civil society and independent media. “Opposition participation under these conditions would only help normalize the regime,” boycott supporters say. Three opposition parties take a different stance, seeing the elections as an opportunity to rally supporters, defend their positions, and challenge Georgian Dream. Mamuka Khazaradze, the jailed leader of “Strong Georgia,” has called for opposition unity in the elections to prevent Georgian Dream from fully entrenching itself at all levels. Parties and coalitions boycotting the elections: United National Movement, Federalists, Liberty Square, European Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Droa, Akhali, Girchi – More Freedom. Parties supporting participation: Lelo – Strong Georgia, Gakharia – For Georgia, Girchi (led by Iago Khvichia). Should Georgian opposition participate in 2025 municipal elections? So far, the opposition has not expressed a unified position regarding participation in the local elections.

What “Lelo – Strong Georgia” says

“We have our own plan, our own path that serves the interests of the people, and no one – especially Georgian Dream – can knock us off that path. Uncompromising, tireless struggle is the only way we can stand up to [oligarch and Georgian Dream founder] Bidzina Ivanishvili and the Russian regime in Georgia.

We choose to fight on this front too. It’s a crime to call these elections ‘local.’ This is a real election, and we will fight a real government. This fight will continue until the end – until victory,” said Irakli Kupradze, secretary general of the ‘Lelo – Strong Georgia’ alliance.

Two leaders of the Strong Georgia coalition – Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze – have been sentenced to eight months in prison for refusing to cooperate with a parliamentary commission set up by Georgian Dream to investigate the previous government under president Mikheil Saakashvili. Altogether, six opposition leaders are currently imprisoned for similar reasons, with several others under arrest and awaiting verdicts.

Other opposition forces have sharply criticized Lelo’s decision, calling it “moral death” for the party

Tina Bokuchava

Tina Bokuchava, leader of the Unity–United National Movement alliance: “This is very sad. Deeply. Instead of resistance and struggle, Lelo chose compromise and cooperation with the regime.

Let’s call this decision what it is: a betrayal of our shared struggle. This is not a fight to save the country – this is a deal with the regime in exchange for an honorable second place.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Mikheil Kavelashvili (the Georgian Dream-backed president) now pardons Lelo’s imprisoned leaders even without a request. That’s a well-known Russian tactic – push for a morally rotten compromise and then expose it in the most cynical and brutal way.

Today we witnessed Lelo’s moral death. Politics cannot survive without moral grounding. In October, we’ll see their electoral death as well.

Freedom to political prisoners! In the end, we will win!”

Bokuchava is referring to the July 4 statement by Mikheil Kavelashvili, who offered to pardon jailed opposition leaders if they ask for it and commit to participating in the upcoming local elections. Kavelashvili said he believes all opposition parties should take part and run full campaigns.

Elene Khoshtaria

Elene Khoshtaria, one of the leaders of the ‘Coalition for Change’: “Lelo got four percent in the parliamentary elections—what can they do with that level of support? They certainly won’t decide Georgia’s future.

Whether they’re weak or traitors, history will judge. We have a lot of work to do, and we’ll get it done.

Ivanishvili couldn’t break this country with all his money, and that’s honestly laughable.”

Levan Tsutskiridze, The political party ‘Freedom Square’

The political party ‘Freedom Square’: “We disagree with Lelo – Strong Georgia’s decision to participate in the so-called elections. It is their choice, but it poses a political risk for the entire opposition.

Despite this, we do not intend to spend the coming months fighting internal opposition battles. Our main target is the Russian-backed party Georgian Dream.

Freedom Square will focus on organizing an active boycott and promoting an alternative, democratic, and inclusive political process.”

Tamar Chergoleishvili

Tamar Chergoleishvili, leader of the Federalists party: “The goal of our campaign to not recognize the regime will target not only the regime itself but also its accomplices.

We will not allow our voters to be intellectually insulted. We will focus on everything that is wrong.”

